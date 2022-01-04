ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
THE JACK KEROUAC ESTATE ANNOUNCES THE FORMATION OF THE JACK KEROUAC FOUNDATION

Cover picture for the articleTHE JACK KEROUAC ESTATE announces the formation of a Jack Kerouac Foundation which is intended to further the creative legacy of world-renowned American writer and artist JACK KEROUAC. The Foundation’s first initiative will be to pursue funding for the establishment of a Jack Kerouac Museum and Performance Center in...

