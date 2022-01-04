THE JACK KEROUAC ESTATE ANNOUNCES THE FORMATION OF THE JACK KEROUAC FOUNDATION

Today, Scott Metzger announces his debut album, Too Close To Reason, due March 4 via RPF Records. The collection's first single, "Don't Be A Stranger," and an accompanying video is available now (listen/share). Comprised by 12 solo-acoustic guitar recordings of pastoral and ambient beauty, fans of Metzger's previous work with bands like Joe Russo's Almost Dead, WOLF! and The Showdown Kids are presented an entirely different side of his range and vision as a guitarist and songwriter. Metzger will support the album with a series of tour dates, four of which have been announced and go on-sale this Friday, January 7 at scottmetzger.com, including shows in Boston, New York City, Washington, DC and Philadelphia. Additional shows will be announced shortly. Pre-order for Too Close To Reason on 180-gram black vinyl and digital formats is now available here.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO