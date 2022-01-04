IMPACT Strategies adds three new field staff members

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Lincoln Public Schools reported 208 staff having to stay home. In fact, 101 staff tested positive since Sunday. In addition to that, there continues to be a substitute teacher shortage. It’s serious enough, they were unable to schedule an interview with us today because the people who would do the interview were actually in the classroom substitute teaching. To make up for the shortage, it’s all hands on deck.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO