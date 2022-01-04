IMPACT Strategies adds three new field staff members

Family Gateway President/CEO Ellen Magnis has just reported that the organization has added five new members to its board of directors. The new members Kim Benton, Sheri Crosby Wheeler, Matt Gerkens, Rachel Smith and Andy Yung will be joining board members Purvi Patel Albers, Alison Battiste Clement, Katie Beaird-Ortiz, Jorge Bernal, Juanita Harris, Mirjam Kirk, Maritza Liaw, Clayton Main, Kamini Mamdani, Steve Martin, Paula Miltenberger, Deanna Reyna Munoz, Almas Muscatwalla, Shay Phillips and Quincy Roberts to support Family Gateway’s mission to help homeless families.
