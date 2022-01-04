ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

IMPACT Strategies adds three new field staff members

By Editor
Illinois Business Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFairview Heights-based IMPACT Strategies’ field staff has grown by three. The firm has added Ron Reed as a superintendent, and Brett Fechte and Corey Liszewski as carpenters. Reed is a 30+...

www.ibjonline.com

