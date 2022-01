Over the last 24 months, mental health issues have increased as people didn’t have access to many services and so much of our community was closed down. Basic and non-emergency care was harder to get and issue like domestic violence and spousal abuse went unchecked. Through this all, Haven Women’s center has been working hard to protect women who are at their most vulnerable. One of the big annual fundraisers is scheduled to return on April 23 when the men in our community will strap on some high heel red shoes and learn to “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes”. It is time to get your teams together and get ready to start fundraising. Look for links to donate during the month of January and we will keep you posted on our socials @modestoview and at www.modestoview.com.

