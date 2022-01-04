ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doctor accused of sex crimes remains in jail after judge continues bond request

By Bil Tatum, Carrie Winchel
 2 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Consideration of a request to allow bond for a doctor who treated students for a Missouri boarding school accused of several child sex crimes was continued today (1/4/22) because the defendant was not in the courtroom.

David Smock remains in custody in a jail in Boone County, Ark., where he has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Missouri boarding school doctor accused of grooming, abusing coworker’s son

Greene County Circuit Judge Ron Carrier today continued until Jan. 13 a decision on a motion to allow Smock to be released on bond or on his own recognizance.

Smock, 57, was arrested on Dec. 28 in Harrison, Arkansas, not far from the Missouri state line. Authorities had considered him a fugitive for several days.

He is charged in Greene County with second-degree statutory sodomy, third-degree child molestation of a child less than 14 years of age, and enticement or attempted enticement of a child less than 15 years of age.

5 Agape Boarding School workers charged with assault

The longtime physician for Agape Boarding School students, a Christian school in Cedar County also is charged in that county with one count of sexual misconduct involving a child, four counts of first-degree statutory sodomy, one count of second-degree attempted statutory sodomy, one count of fourth-degree child molestation, and one count of felony stalking.

A Cedar County judge on Monday denied Smock’s motion for bond on those charges.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

