Arctic air and cold expected over the next few weeks, says meteorologist

By ELISSA SALAMY, The National Desk
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (TND) — 2022 is off to a fierce start when it comes to extreme weather across the U.S., with Monday’s major winter storm hitting the mid-Atlantic and South, following flooding and tornadoes in the South and Midwest, a devastating wildfire in Colorado and record high temperatures in the...

Snow Alert Issued For Thursday Evening With Up To 6 Inches Of Snow Possible, DSNY Says

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York City Department of Sanitation has issued a snow alert for Thursday. It goes into effect at 7 p.m. and remains in effect for at least 24 hours. CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST FORECAST The DSNY is preparing for the possibility of up to 6 inches of snow overnight Thursday into Friday afternoon. For more information on the city’s response to the storm, visit nyc.gov/severeweather.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Storms to raise risk of avalanches in Pacific Northwest

The new year has begun on a stormy note in the Pacific Northwest as frequent rounds of rain and mountain snow have pummeled the region. AccuWeather forecasters say that no change is expected for the next several days, and that could mean an increased risk of avalanches. Rain and snow...
ENVIRONMENT
First Alert Weather: Cold And Snow Blast Thru Front Range

 DENVER(CBS)- A strong jet stream overrunning cold Arctic air rushing in over the eastern plains fired up bands of snow during the Wednesday afternoon rush. Credit CBS4 The heavy bands of snow show up well on the First Alert high-res radar. Areas under the bands of snow (shaded in blue) received quick bursts of snow. Credit CBS4 The roads were cold enough that icy conditions happened as quickly as the snow began falling. Creating numerous accidents from the mountains to the plains. A big range on snow amounts from the high country down across the plains. Some areas as of this writing are approaching one...
DENVER, CO
A Winter Storm Hits Parts Of The Southern United States

Tennessee – A winter storm covered parts of the southern United States in snowfall, freezing rain and hail on Thursday, blocking some roads in Tennessee as it passed through the Appalachians to the mid-Atlantic and the northeast of the country. The storm began to hit the Nashville area Thursday...
NASHVILLE, TN
January 6th AM: Last of the Arctic cold days this week

Yet another bitter cold day in the area, as we see wide spread wind chills down to 20° below. It’s gonna be a rough start to the day as we see temperatures below 0° for the morning start with northwest winds still reported at over 15 mph. We do get more sunshine through the day as temperatures rise into the close to 10° for the area.
ENVIRONMENT
Cold Weather and Snow are Forecast for the Northern United States

Over the next few days, an active weather pattern will continue to drive a plume of Pacific precipitation into the Northwestern United States of America. Rainfall amounts ranging from heavy to excessive will be at risk, mostly along with Washington and northern Oregon coastlines, where the Weather Prediction Center has issued a Slight Risk for heavy to extreme rainfall on Friday.
Maryland Weather: Another Winter Storm Thursday Night

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another storm is headed our way by Thursday night. This storm will be a quick mover, but will still cause problems with your Friday morning commute and school plans. We expect snow to start across central Maryland by about 9 p.m. on Thursday night, before ending Friday morning by 5 a.m. Look for anywhere from 2 to 4 inches with a few spots seeing 5 inches before it ends. Colder and sunny skies will follow on Friday afternoon and Saturday as well. By Sunday, a slight warm-up and more clouds may produce a few showers, but we should reach the low to mid 40’s again. Much colder and blustery conditions will return next week but mainly dry sunny conditions as well. Have a pleasant evening and remember to always clean off your car before heading out on the roads. Bob Turk
MARYLAND STATE
Chicago Weather: It’ll Stay Very Cold For The Next Few Days

CHICAGO (CBS) — Cloudy and cold tonight with lows in the single digits and teens. A breezy northwest wind will create wind chills between 0 degrees to 10-below. According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, it’ll be mostly cloudy and cold Thursday with highs in the mid-teens. Wind chills will be below zero. A few snow flurries will be possible.
CHICAGO, IL
Weather blog: Arctic air will retreat north during next several days

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good morning bloggers,. Tracking this little snow band was very difficult and the band of snow did form. The GFS model, the American model, was superior over the European model that always had the KC metro area in at least 1" of snow. The GFS never had KC in it, so if I would have just used only that model, we would have had a nearly perfect forecast. It is rare to see a model do that well. We went with more of a blend, just in case the track would be a bit farther north.
KANSAS CITY, MO
From the arctic plunge to much warmer weather

Good “frozen” afternoon everyone!  I hope that you are staying warm inside with the sub-freezing air in place outside.  Of course it was a blustery frigid start this morning with low temperatures around 9, and wind chills close to 10 below zero.  Fortunately, the north winds of 20 to 40 mph, from early on are giving way […]
ENVIRONMENT
Chicago Weather: It’ll Stay Very Cold For The Next Few Days

CHICAGO (CBS) — Cloudy and cold tonight with lows in the single digits and teens. A breezy northwest wind will create wind chills between 0 degrees to 10-below. (Credit: CBS) According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, it’ll be mostly cloudy and cold Thursday with highs in the mid-teens. Wind chills will be below zero. A few snow flurries will be possible. (Credit: CBS) For Friday, morning temperatures will be in the single digits, but wind chills will be as cold as 10 to 20 degrees below zero. Mid-teens for highs on Friday afternoon under a partly cloudy sky. (Credit: CBS) It’ll be partly cloudy and milder for Saturday, as highs return to the mid 30s. A mix of rain, sleet and snow is possible Saturday evening. Turning colder Sunday as a strong cold front moves into the area. Temperatures crash to the teens by Sunday afternoon and single digits for Sunday night. (Credit: CBS) TONIGHT: Cloudy with flurries possible. Low 12 with wind chills below zero. THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with flurries possible. High 15 with wind chills below zero. FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High 16 with wind chills below zero. (Credit: CBS)  
CHICAGO, IL

