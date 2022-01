TRONDHEIM, Norway — Cancer treatments can be rough on a patient’s body. These treatments are lifesaving for many people, but in some cases, they trigger heart damage after the fact. Currently, there is no effective way to prevent such heart complications following cancer treatment. However, new research out of Norway may soon change all that. Scientists from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) have discovered that a specific protein is capable of protecting against cancer treatment-inflicted heart damage.

CANCER ・ 8 DAYS AGO