We often hear about inflammation being at the source of many health issues. But did you know that not all inflammation is bad? Short term inflammation is your body’s way of protecting itself from outside invaders, like bacteria and other illnesses. The circumstance under which it becomes a threat is when your body is in an inflamed state for too long. When left unchecked, chronic inflammation could lead to heart disease, leaky gut, and even cancer.

HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO