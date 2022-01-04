ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

SEC Basketball Power Rankings: Auburn puts stamp on top spot, major reshuffling at top of league

By Adam Spencer
saturdaydownsouth.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEC play started last Wednesday, with a handful of teams taking part in their conference openers. Then, things just sort of … stopped. The SEC took the rest of the week off and won’t play again until more league games tip off on Tuesday night. Then, we’ll get into our usual...

www.saturdaydownsouth.com

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Bo Nix: 'I've closed the door with Auburn'

Former Auburn Tigers quarterback Bo Nix Recently entered the transfer portal. But just because he entered it does not mean that he can’t come back and still play for the Tigers. So, considering that that is still an option on the table, the hosts of The Next Round ask Nix if he would ever change his mind and come back to Auburn.
BO NIX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
The Spun

Photos: What We Know About The Wife Of Nick Saban

Yet another college football season is coming to a close and that means one thing: Nick Saban is gearing up for another national title run. Following yet another incredible season, the Alabama Crimson Tide sit just two wins away from Saban’s eighth national title. Despite an upset by unranked Texas A&M earlier this season, Saban and company rebounded to win the SEC title.
ENTERTAINMENT
Whiskey Riff

The Internet Is Dumbfounded After LSU Coach Brian Kelly Says He’s From Boston And They Don’t Have Strong Accents

LSU head football coach Brian Kelly has been quite the quote machine ever since he bailed on Notre Dame and hopped a plane down to the bayou. Between his awkward 7am message to the Notre Dame players, the bizarre (fake) Southern accent that appeared when he landed in Baton Rouge, and his weird dancing to Garth Brooks when they secured top QB recruit Walker Howard, the internet has been roasting Coach Kelly left and right.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Will Wade#South Carolina State#Sec#Auburn#Ap#Acc#Gonzaga#Tigers#Wildcats#Covid
iheart.com

WFT, the Washington Football Team, will become known as....drumroll please!

The football team that became the Washington Redskins was founded in 1932 as the Boston Braves. The team was renamed the Redskins in 1933 still playing in Boston. Later the team moved to Washington in 1937. On July 3, 2020, Washington announced after receiving pressure from Nike and FedEx to change the name, that they would begin the process of considering alternatives. This is the first time an NFL team has changed its name since the Tennessee Oilers became the Tennessee Titans in 1999. Starting with the 2020 season, the team temporarily became the “Washington Football Team”. Now word is they will announce they new name on Feb 2 and these are reportedly the final six considerations. Which one do YOU pick. Personally, from this list I'd probably pick Red Hogs because that ties in some tradition.
NFL
On3.com

Report: Surprising team pops up as landing spot for Caleb Williams

Out of nowhere, the quarterback carousel in college football was re-born on Monday afternoon. Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams shocked the nation by officially announcing his intention to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. Williams didn’t rule out a return to Oklahoma, but shortly after his announcement, former UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel flipped his commitment from UCLA to Oklahoma.
COLLEGE SPORTS
blackchronicle.com

Where will Caleb Williams transfer? Five possible landing spots for Oklahoma quarterback

One of the top college football quarterbacks of the 2021 season, Oklahoma’s Caleb Williams, has entered the transfer portal. Williams on Monday announced his decision to enter the portal, a move that doesn’t come as too big a shock considering Williams’ coach, Lincoln Riley, left the Sooners for USC. Indeed, Williams — who becomes the second Sooners quarterback to enter the transfer portal this offseason, following Spencer Rattler — mentioned that reasoning in his announcement:
OKLAHOMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama assistant coach linked to potential Michigan opening

One of the biggest college football news stories of Monday was a report that Jim Harbaugh is tempted to leave Michigan for a return to the NFL. If Harbaugh indeed leaves his alma mater, an Alabama assistant is already being linked to UM. ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg tweeted Monday, “If Harbaugh...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
University of Missouri
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Caleb Williams offered $1 million by former NFL QB to transfer to specific school

Caleb Williams is the biggest name in the NCAA Transfer Portal, as the former Sooners quarterback announced he would be entering the portal. It’s unclear exactly which direction Williams may be leaning currently; however, former Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Charlie Batch took to social media to tell Williams that GameAbove Capital is offering him $1 million to transfer to his alma mater Eastern Michigan.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Wednesday’s Michigan Coaching News

On Wednesday morning, the college football world learned that the Michigan Wolverines were losing a top assistant coach. According to a report from insider Pete Thamel, USC is hiring Michigan’s Shaun Nua to be the team’s defensive line coach. As Thamel noted, Nua coach star pass rushers Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo – who will be first-round picks in 2022.
NFL
College Football News

AP Poll Top 25 Projection, Final 2021 Rankings Prediction

What will the final AP Poll probably be after the 2021 season is over? It’s our predicted best guess on the college football rankings. Note that this is NOT the actual 2021 final AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before its release.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy