Theranos fraud trial: Elizabeth Holmes, Silicon Valley's fallen star

The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley (2019) | Official Trailer The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley (2019) | Official Trailer. Elizabeth Holmes was once a black polo-necked billionaire maverick who modelled herself on Steve Jobs. The female founder was said to be the future of Silicon Valley; her revolutionary idea, Theranos, promised to change medicine forever - to literally save lives. Now, she is the enigmatic figure who presided over one of the biggest cons in history, the woman at the centre of a story so unbelievable it's hard to believe it actually happened.
