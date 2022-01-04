Parkland Hospital Offering Free COVID-19 Testing To The Public

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Parkland Health & Hospital System is now offering free COVID-19 testing at the Amelia Court Clinic.

The site, located at 1936 Amelia Court in Dallas, will be open to the public Monday through Saturday between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Testing is done by appointment only.

Anyone wanting to have a test will need to bring their driver’s license, or a form of identification. Minors must be accompanied by

an adult.

Individuals can schedule a COVID-19 test one of two ways:

Call the Parkland COVID-19 help line at 214-590-7000 to schedule an appointment. The

help line is available between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday in English and Spanish.

Those wanting a testing appointment are being urged not to go to Parkland’s Emergency Room or Urgent Care Emergency Center.