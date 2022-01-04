ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Parkland Hospital Offering Free COVID-19 Testing To The Public

CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29svxv_0dcS1bQ700

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Parkland Health & Hospital System is now offering free COVID-19 testing at the Amelia Court Clinic.

The site, located at 1936 Amelia Court in Dallas, will be open to the public Monday through Saturday between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Testing is done by appointment only.

Anyone wanting to have a test will need to bring their driver’s license, or a form of identification. Minors must be accompanied by

an adult.

Individuals can schedule a COVID-19 test one of two ways:

  • Call the Parkland COVID-19 help line at 214-590-7000 to schedule an appointment. The
  • help line is available between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday in English and Spanish.

Those wanting a testing appointment are being urged not to go to Parkland’s Emergency Room or Urgent Care Emergency Center.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

I-Team: Reports Of Medical Imaging Scan Cancelations Possibly Linked To ‘Security Incident’

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – If you recently had a mammogram, MRI, or CT scan canceled, it may be the result of what a Plano-based company is calling a “security incident.” Touchstone Medical Imaging is headquartered in Plano. The company’s website states it operates diagnostic imaging facilities all over Texas, Colorado, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Florida and Arkansas. The facilities perform MRIs, CTs, ultrasounds, x-rays, and women’s imaging. The CBS 11 I-Team received reports that many North Texas patients had their appointments canceled in late December. We were also told North Texas radiologists did not have their usual workloads. We reached out to Touchstone Medical Imaging. A company spokesperson sent...
PLANO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Dallas, TX
Government
Dallas, TX
Coronavirus
Dallas, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
CBS DFW

DFW Hospitals Seeing Record Breaking Number Of Children Being Treated For COVID-19

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As the COVID-19 omicron variant grips North Texas, Children’s Health is getting prepared for what’s ahead. “We should anticipate that over the next several weeks we’re going to continue to see a pretty steep increase in the number of cases,” said Dr. Jeffrey Kahn, the Chief of Infectious Diseases. “That’s going to mean a steep increase in the number of hospitalizations.” His prediction comes as the area is already breaking records. According to the DFW Hospital Council, there are 125 pediatric COVID patients in area hospitals. That tops the previous high of 111 patients. “Essentially all these cases fall into one...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Arlington’s 4-Day MLK Celebration Postponed Due To Rise Of COVID-19 Cases

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The city of Arlington announced Thursday, Jan. 6, this year’s Arlington Martin Luther King Jr. “Advancing the Dream” four-day long celebration is postponed due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the area. “The Arlington MLK Celebration Committee, Inc., made this decision after much consideration and concern for the health and wellbeing of our community,” the committee said in a news release. This annual celebration, scheduled for January 14-17, will be held at a later date. The celebration was set to include the MLK Advancing the Dream Banquet on Jan. 14, Poetry Meets Jazz on Jan. 15, the...
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas County Reports 6,310 New COVID-19 Cases, Largest 1-Day Total So Far

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 6,310 new positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday, Jan. 6 along with 12 deaths. “This is the highest total number of new cases we’ve ever reported for one day,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said. “Keep in mind that these numbers do not include home test kits, which are being increasingly used by those who can find them.”
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The Amelia Court Clinic#Amelia Court
CBS DFW

Emergency SNAP Benefits For Needy Texans Extended Through January

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – As part of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission is providing another $307 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits in January, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday, Jan. 4. The allotments are expected to help more...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS DFW

North Texas School Kids Return To Campuses Wednesday

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – More than 100 children are hospitalized with COVID-19 in DFW’s trauma service area. This comes as some of North Texas’ largest school districts return to the classroom Wednesday, Jan 5. Fort Worth ISD is using hospital-grade disinfectant to sanitize all high touch and...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Outdoor Burning Ban In Effect For Unincorporated Tarrant County

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s too dry to burn right now in Tarrant County. The Tarrant County Commissioners Court approved an outdoor burning ban for unincorporated Tarrant County effective Tuesday, Jan. 4. All outdoor burning is prohibited for the next 90 days. The Texas Forest Service has determined that Tarrant County is currently experiencing drought conditions. “The Tarrant County Fire Marshal requested the ban on outdoor burning to protect the lives and property of Tarrant County residents,” the county said in a news release. A violation is a class C misdemeanor which can mean up to a $500 fine for someone caught burning. For information on outdoor cooking and outdoor welding guidelines, click here. “We urge all residents of Tarrant County to help us during this time,” said Tarrant County Fire Marshal Randy Renois. “For our residents in the rural areas, we suggest that you make sure that you keep an area of approximately 30 feet mowed around your home and outbuildings to prevent a fire from reaching your structures. We encourage all Tarrant County residents to be safe.”
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
94K+
Followers
18K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy