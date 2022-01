The FIA needs to review a number of regulations to try and improve consistency in Formula 1, according to McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown. The handling of the closing stages of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix has come under intense scrutiny for the way safety car regulations were applied in a way that influenced the outcome of the drivers’ championship, with the FIA undertaking a “detailed analysis” of the situation. Brown believes it needs to go further and look at multiple regulations without input from the teams to try and make the rules more clear for all involved.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO