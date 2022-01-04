ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Schools in England may suspend certain subjects to cope with Covid

By Sally Weale Education correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
Teenage students studying percussion in music class Photograph: MBI/Alamy

Schools in England could suspend the teaching of specialist subjects such as music as part of emergency timetable changes to cope with soaring Covid-related absence rates among staff, headteachers have been advised.

As the new term got under way, most primary schools managed to reopen, but some heads reported difficulties as a result of sick staff and pupils having to isolate, and warned that the situation could deteriorate fast.

In secondary schools , mass Covid testing is under way as part of a staggered return for pupils over the next few days. Parents at some schools, however, have already been advised their children will move to online lessons because of a shortage of staff due to sickness.

Head teachers raised concerns about the supply of lateral flow tests after an email from the Department for Education (DfE) received on Tuesday morning said orders for additional tests should be placed by 5pm the same day in order to secure deliveries next week. If placed after 5pm, they would be not delivered until the following week, starting 17 January .

Secondary schools have been asked to carry out on-site tests of pupils initially, after which pupils and staff are required to test at home twice a week to try to limit the spread of the virus in schools. “Given that some schools haven’t gone back and others have only returned today it’s very short notice,” said one head teacher. “We’re OK for tests at the moment, but this is the fastest turn around yet.”

The DfE said schools were asked to place orders ahead of Christmas and 31m tests were delivered to education settings in the final weeks of last term. A further 17.6m kits will be delivered by the end of next week and schools can request emergency supplies if required.

Earlier this week, the department suggested that headteachers, faced with high levels of staff absence, should combine classes and teach in larger groups in order to keep children in school.

It has now emerged that heads might also consider temporarily suspending the teaching of specialist subjects including music and relationships, sex and health education (RSHE) in order to free up staff for other teaching, according to a Tes report .

Ian Bauckham, who chairs the Office of Qualifications and Examinations Regulation (Ofqual) and is also chief executive and director of the Tenax Schools Trust, outlined the proposal as part of a “case study” on a DfE portal for headteachers, seen by Tes.

While high absence levels can be managed to a certain degree, Bauckham wrote, “a point is also reached where resources can be stretched too thinly and alternatives, however undesirable, become necessary”.

Geoff Barton, the general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said any such move would depend on absence rates. “It is likely that where schools are experiencing particularly severe shortages of staff they will need to take other action such as combining classes or sending home classes or year groups to learn remotely for short periods of time.”

Parklands high school in Chorley, Lancashire, is one of a number of schools to move to blended learning this week because of staff off sick. A statement from the school reported in local media said: “Unfortunately, due to an increase in staff absence due to Covid, we have had to take the difficult decision to revert to blended learning, with one year group working from home each day this week.”

Bauckham and the DfE have been approached for comment.

