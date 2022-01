GRAND BLANC, MI — A man is in police custody after he brandished a handgun at a local restaurant following a dispute over a parking space. Officers from the City of Grand Blanc Police Department were dispatched shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, to McDonald’s in the 12000 block of South Saginaw Street in Grand Blanc for a report of a man with a gun threatening another customer.

