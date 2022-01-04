MPD seeking suspect in killing of 16-year-old at Burger King

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police need the public's help finding a man they say is connected to the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old girl at a Burger King Sunday night.

The 16-year-old girl named Niesha Harris Brazell was working at the Burger King on West Capitol Drive when a suspect tried to rob the place and ended up shooting her. Brazell later died from gunshot wounds, according to family and police.

At a vigil for the teen Monday night, a family member said they want the community to help find the suspect. "If it was your momma, your daddy, your sister, your nice, your grandma you’d want whoever knows something to speak up" said a woman who identified herself as the teen's aunt.

It was news that hit way too close to home for violence prevention advocate Derrick Rogers after he learned that the 16-year-old girl had been shot and killed overnight in Milwaukee at her job.

"My daughter is a high school senior and she is a cashier just west at Walgreens. To be faced with what she was faced with and then ultimately what happened, it just is touching me on a number of different levels," said 414 Life Executive Director, Derrick Rogers.

According to a news release from Milwaukee Police, the shooting happened at about 10:12 p.m. on the 5100 block of W. Capitol Dr. Police say Brazell, a Pulaski High School student, sustained life-threatening injuries in the shooting. She was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.

"So much of this is disturbing on so many levels. She was just going to a part-time job, just checking in, doing something, and making some extra dollars," said Rogers.

In a statement, officials at Burger King wrote, "Our deepest condolences go out to the victim's family and friends during this devastating time."

Milwaukee police released a photo of a suspect pictured above in the city's second murder of this new year. They are described as having a heavy build, last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, tan pants, and was armed with a handgun.

Police say the suspect was in a black 4-door Chevy Impala with a sunroof and spoiler on the back.

And after seeing yet another record-breaking year of homicides in Milwaukee, violence prevention officials say something has to change.

Family tells TMJ4 News that Brazell was working at the Burger King when someone tried to rob the place. The suspect fired gunshots, two of which hit and killed her.

MPD released the following photos relating to the suspect:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips, or use the P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

Acting Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson issued the following statement:

“Last night’s shooting death of a 16-year-old girl is a horrible tragedy, made worse by the circumstances the police have shared with me.



“This victim appears to have been a hardworking teenager with her future bright and ahead of her. Instead, that light has been snuffed out by senseless gun violence. I offer my deepest condolences to her family and friends.



“Gunfire does not solve problems; it does not offer the protection that people imagine; and, too often, there are unintended, innocent victims. Milwaukee can be a safer city, and an important part of increased safety is stopping those who use guns to show-off, to threaten, or to deal with their problems.”

Ald. Khalif Rainey issued the following statement:

