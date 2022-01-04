ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The Weeknd shares 'Dawn FM' album cover

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IJ119_0dcRzSSw00

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The Weeknd is gearing up for the release of his new album.

The 31-year-old singer-songwriter shared the cover art for his fifth studio album, Dawn FM, on Tuesday.

The image features a portrait of an aged version of The Weeknd. The character appeared in a video teaser for the album earlier this week.

The Weeknd announced Dawn FM and a Friday release date in an Instagram post Monday.

The teaser for the album promises "a new sonic universe from the mind of The Weeknd" and shows an aged version of The Weekend spot a woman in club.

Dawn FM will feature collaborations with Jim Carrey, Quincy Jones, Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne and Oneohtrix Point Never. Carrey confirmed his involvement in a tweet Monday.

"I listened to Dawn FM with my good friend Abel @theweeknd last night. It was deep and elegant and it danced me around the room. I'm thrilled to play a part in his symphony," Carrey wrote.

Dawn FM will mark The Weeknd's first full-length album since After Hours, released in March 2020. The new album will feature the singles "Take My Breath" and "One Right Now" with Post Malone, both released in 2021.

Comments / 0

Related
Pitchfork

4 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Roddy Ricch, Nick Cave & Warren Ellis, and More

With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums from Roddy Ricch, Nick Cave & Warren Ellis, Beverly Glenn-Copeland, and Chief Keef. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
MUSIC
The Independent

The Weeknd hints at release of new album: ‘Let’s just drop the whole thing and enjoy it with the people’

The Weeknd has hinted at the impending release of a new album in a message shared on social media.The pop and R&B artist, real name Abel Tesfaye, has not released a record since 2020’s After Hours, which contained the record-breaking single “Blinding Lights”.On Instagram this morning (1 January), The Weeknd shared a screenshot of a text exchange between himself and La Mar Taylor, the XO Records creative director who serves as his creative director.“Happy New Year brother! What we thinking ??” asks Taylor in the message. “Happy new year!” responded the singer. “Everything feels chaotic again. Music can...
MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

Bryan Adams releases new single, “Kick Ass”

December 9, 2021, saw the latest single from the highly acclaimed singer/songwriter Bryan Adams, from his upcoming studio album So Happy It Hurts. “Kick Ass” starts off with an introduction provided by the great John Cleese that gives an insight to what “Kick Ass” is about.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Wayne
Person
Post Malone
Person
Jim Carrey
Person
Quincy Jones
NME

FKA Twigs announces new mixtape ‘CAPRISONGS’

FKA Twigs has announced full details of her new mixtape ‘CAPRISONGS’. It comes after the artist teased new music on her TikTok account yesterday (January 5). She also previously shared a preview of her new music last month to mark “the first day of capri sun szn”.
THEATER & DANCE
allkpop.com

Momoland comeback to include collaboration with Natti Natasha!

Ten Asia reporters revealed that Momoland comeback will include a collaboration with Natti Natasha. Six Momoland members and Latin American star were captured together on a photo. Article on Naver revealed that singer/songwriter born in Dominican Republic apparently participated in both production of the album as well as the official...
MUSIC
musictimes.com

The Weeknd Drops New Album 'Dawn FM', Will It Follow The Success of 'After Hours'?

Following his successful "After Hours" in 2020, The Weeknd has finally announced that "Dawn FM", his new album, will be released this Friday, January 7, 2022. The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, teased his fans and followers on his Instagram account over the New Year's weekend, adding that people should "wake up at dawn tomorrow". He shared a snippet of a text message exchange with XO Records Co-Founder La Mar, in which he decided to "just drop the whole thing".
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Album Cover#Cover Art#Studio Album#Advertisement View#Theweeknd#Dawn Fm
HipHopDX.com

The Weeknd Announces 'Dawn FM' Album Release Date & Star-Studded Features

The Weeknd has been throwing hints and teasers for his upcoming album for months now, but it looks like fans will finally be getting their hands on the new project very soon. On Monday (January 3), the Canadian crooner officially announced his fifth studio album Dawn FM with an accompanying video that has fans talking all over social media.
MUSIC
Idolator.com

The Weeknd Dropping New Album On Friday

Happy new year! So far, 2022 is already proving exciting as The Weeknd has announced his new album, Dawn FM, will be released on Friday. The artist teased the LP over the weekend on his social media with an image of a text message that read, “just drop the whole thing.”
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

The Weeknd Announces 'Dawn FM' Livestream

To accompany the release of his new album Dawn FM, The Weeknd has announced an exclusive livestream experience with Amazon Music. The Canadian crooner is set to drop his newest mixtape on January 7, a follow-up to his March 2020 album, After Hours. The artist took to Instagram to announce his partnership with Amazon Music to give fans the maximum experience to enjoy the album. In a statement, The Weeknd explained, “The power of the 103.5 Dawn FM experience is that maximum fulfillment comes when all who hear it are tuned in at the same time.” Previously, the singer also announced that the project will be a “sonic experience” featuring Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, Oneohtrix Point Never and Jim Carrey.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Jim Carrey Says He's Heard The Weeknd's "Dawn FM" & It's "Deep & Elegant"

Jim Carrey says that he listened to The Weeknd's upcoming album, Dawn FM, last night with Abel himself and shared his thoughts on the project on Twitter, Monday. The Weeknd announced the project will be dropping on Friday, earlier today. "I listened to Dawn FM with my good friend Abel...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Variety

Kanye West, Billie Eilish to Headline Coachella; Swedish House Mafia in the Mix

Billie Eilish and Kanye West are slated to headline the 2022 Coachella festival, sources tell Variety, on Saturday and Sunday night, respectively. Swedish House Mafia is also on the bill, although it is unclear whether the group is the festival’s third headliner — the traditional “throwback” slot for the reunion of a more veteran artist. West headlined the festival in 2011 and Eilish had a breakthrough performance in 2019 (she would be the youngest artist to top the Coachella bill); SHM previously performed at Coachella in 2012. The festival, which is already sold out, is scheduled to take place over the weekends...
MUSIC
Loudwire

Watch Travis Barker Infuse Adele’s ‘Easy on Me’ With Rock Drums

Travis Barker and Adele might seem like artists who make music quite the opposite of each other. But their respective genres aren't diametrically opposed. After all, when the blink-182 drummer and Machine Gun Kelly compatriot laid down a very rock-'n'-roll drum groove to the superstar singer's recent smash hit, "Easy on Me," it really didn't sound that far-fetched.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

The Game Updates His Logo & Teases New Album With Hit-Boy

"Retirement" is a word that should be taken lightly when coming out of a rapper's mouth, and if you needed a reminder of that, look no further than The Game. The veteran West Coast artist previously made it clear that his ninth studio album, Born 2 Rap, would be his final full-length release, but now, just days into 2022, The Game has revealed that he is currently working on his tenth album, which will reportedly have its production overseen by Hit-Boy.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Video Shows Kanye Jamming in Studio Alongside Scarface

Is Kanye West reuniting with Scarface? It definitely looks that way. Newly surfaced video features the Donda rapper working in the studio with his former collaborator by his side. Though there’s no sound, the clip shows Ye enthusiastically playing the piano while Scarface nods his head to the beat. It’s unclear if Kanye was working on new material or if it was just jam session among friends.
MUSIC
thesource.com

Jim Carrey Speaks Highly On The Weeknd’s New Album

The Weeknd’s new album isn’t even out yet and it’s already raving in reviews. Yesterday the Canadian hit-maker announced that his fifth studio album Dawn FM would arrive this Friday and hours later, Jim Carrey, who’s apart of the project, gave us insight on what to expect from it.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Donda 2: Kanye West already working on new album

Ye has already begun work on a sequel to his 2021 album Donda, according to music executive Steven Victor. Victor is currently the chief operating officer of GOOD Music, the label founded by the artist formerly known as Kanye West in 2004. He is also senior vice president of A&R at Universal Music Group.“Ye has started working on his new masterpiece Donda 2,” he told Complex.The publication noted that, should Ye stick with the current title, it would be the first time he has released an official sequel to one of his albums.Ye released his 10th studio album Donda...
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
249K+
Followers
47K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy