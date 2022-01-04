The Weeknd shares 'Dawn FM' album cover

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The Weeknd is gearing up for the release of his new album.

The 31-year-old singer-songwriter shared the cover art for his fifth studio album, Dawn FM, on Tuesday.

The image features a portrait of an aged version of The Weeknd. The character appeared in a video teaser for the album earlier this week.

The Weeknd announced Dawn FM and a Friday release date in an Instagram post Monday.

The teaser for the album promises "a new sonic universe from the mind of The Weeknd" and shows an aged version of The Weekend spot a woman in club.

Dawn FM will feature collaborations with Jim Carrey, Quincy Jones, Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne and Oneohtrix Point Never. Carrey confirmed his involvement in a tweet Monday.

"I listened to Dawn FM with my good friend Abel @theweeknd last night. It was deep and elegant and it danced me around the room. I'm thrilled to play a part in his symphony," Carrey wrote.

Dawn FM will mark The Weeknd's first full-length album since After Hours, released in March 2020. The new album will feature the singles "Take My Breath" and "One Right Now" with Post Malone, both released in 2021.