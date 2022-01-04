ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Lenovo ThinkPad Z13, Z16 are the next-gen business laptops you expect at CES 2022

By Joshua Goldman
CNET
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story is part of CES, where CNET covers the latest news on the most incredible tech coming soon. The ThinkPad business laptop line turns 30 this year and while ThinkPads aren't quite the black boxy laptops they were decades ago, most don't look strikingly different either. The new ThinkPad Z...

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Best Buy is handing out Samsung Galaxy Tabs for next to nothing

If you’ve been on the hunt for tablet deals, there are a few things to consider. You want tablets that come from a trusted brand, with reliable products that can withstand the wear and tear of daily use. Some of the best tablets on the market right now are made by Samsung as part of their Galaxy series. Samsung Galaxy Tab deals occupy a wide range of price points and technical specifications, with more affordable tablets for your kids or as a backup device to fully functional productivity machines that can help you get work done.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a FLASH SALE on 70-inch TVs — from $500

Christmas is coming and Best Buy has just launched a fantastic flash sale on 70-inch TVs. Whether you’re looking for the best 4K TV deals or the latest QLED TV deals (seriously, QLED), Best Buy has some of the best highlights right now if you’re looking for a new TV that will cost you less than usual. These are just some of the 70-inch TV deals going on at the moment but we thought we’d pick out the cream of the crop to make it easier for you to decide. Buy any of them now and you’ll even get them in time for Christmas.
ELECTRONICS
Liliputing

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus is a laptop with a built-in graphics tablet

Lenovo has been dabbling in the dual-screen laptop space for the past few years with the ThinkBook Plus line of devices. While previous models had E Ink displays on the screen that allowed you to closed the laptop’s lid and use it as an eReader or note-taking device, Lenovo’s next-gen ThinkBook Plus is something different.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laptop#Lenovo Thinkpad#Ces 2022#Cnet#Thinkpads#Communications Bar
The Independent

CES 2022: smartglasses and smart body scanner among first gadgets announced

Smartglasses that give users a personal video display and smart scales that can measure body composition and even nerve activity are among the first gadgets unveiled ahead of the CES tech show.TCL announced a new version of its “wearable display glasses”, called the NxtWear Air, which has built-in micro screens that give the wearer the effect of viewing a 140in screen from around 13ft away.Health tech firm Withings unveiled the Body Scan, a smart scales-like health station that includes an array of sensors to monitor body composition as well as cardiovascular measurements and nerve activity.The device can link directly with...
ELECTRONICS
hypebeast.com

LG Introduces Its First-Ever Gaming Laptop

LG has introduced the brand’s first-ever gaming laptop under its UltraGear lineup: the 17G90Q. Entirely wrapped in gray aluminum with a contrasting dash of purple by the UltraGear logo on the exterior surface, the new device measures 17 inches wide and only 5.82 pounds. Its internal construction utilizes an 11th-generation Intel Tiger Lake H CPU and an NVIDIA RTX 3080 Max-Q graphics card to churn out detailed visuals to its 300Hz 1080p IPS display. A 93Wh battery pack will give it ample juice to keep your sessions going while its 1TB storage and 32GB of RAM help elevate its performance even more. For better connectivity, the 17G90Q also comes with WiFi-6E support and Intel’s Killer Wireless. Other features include an HDMI port, a MicroSD slot, a headphone jack, an RJ45 port, and a series of USB 4 and 3.2 Gen slots.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

4 true wireless earbuds under $40 worth buying

We have a list of the best cheap true-wireless earbuds. But what if you want to pay as little as possible? Say, under $40 or even less? Yes, there are an increasing number of cheap true wireless earbuds out there, but only a few that stand out for being a cut above and surprisingly decent for the price. As I like to say, you shouldn't expect the world at this low price, but you can throw any of these wireless earbuds in a gym bag (when gyms open again) and not feel heartbroken if you happen to lose them.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Lenovo
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
CES
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
AMD
mspoweruser.com

LG announces OLED EX, its next-generation OLED TV technology

LG Display is a global leader in OLED technology. Today, LG Display revealed its latest OLED TV technology ‘OLED EX’ which improves overall picture quality by increasing brightness up to 30 percent compared to regular OLED displays. LG OLED EX technology highlights:. The EX Technology applied to the...
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Hardware

Lenovo's Yoga Laptops Get a 12th Gen Intel 'Vibe Check'

Lenovo's premium 2-in-1s, the Yoga series, are seeing an upgrade to Intel's latest processors as the company continues, 10 years after the original IdeaPad Yoga, to refine its design. A new series of laptops, to be released in the second quarter of 2022, will utilize Intel's 12th Gen Alder Lake-H45 chips. And one cheaper option will use current Ryzen processors from AMD.
YOGA
New York Post

CES conference debuts new gadgets to smaller crowds amid COVID spike

A wireless vest that connects people to the metaverse, an augmented reality chair that allows people to shop for makeup and eyeliner, and a human-like AI-powered robot will be among the top gadgets unveiled at this week’s CES Conference in Las Vegas. More than 2,200 exhibitions will be shown...
PUBLIC HEALTH
techaeris.com

Lenovo ThinkPad P15 Gen 2 review: A powerhouse 4K mobile workstation

Laptops run the gamut from super affordable Chromebooks to decent gaming rigs and everything in between. Most work laptops are suited for light to medium work such as spreadsheets, email, document and photo editing, with a theme of being light and thin for portability. For those that need more out of their laptop, there are larger, heavier, mobile workstations as well.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Start the new year with a new 65-inch 4K TV under $500

Some of the better Best Buy TV deals for today are for a pair of 4K 65-inch TV screens from LG and Vizio. From LG, you have the UP7000, priced at $500, down from $620, and features the more significant savings of the two at $120. Then you have the Vizio Class V-Series TV, also at $500, down from $600 for a savings of $100.
ELECTRONICS
mspoweruser.com

Exclusive: Lenovo’s CES 2022 laptop line-up looks good in latest leak

Via a source close to retail, we have managed to get our hands on Lenovo’s range of 2022 laptops which the company will be showing off at CES 2022 shortly. The range includes new gaming laptops, Yogas and Thinkbooks and will of course be running Windows 11 – see the devices below:
COMPUTERS
CNET

CES 2022's live reveals are here: How to watch this week's announcements

This story is part of CES, where CNET covers the latest news on the most incredible tech coming soon. CES 2022 is now in full swing, with Tuesday's press day schedule set to feature major exhibitors whether or not they're attending in Las Vegas. Even though several major exhibitors, including Microsoft, Google, AMD and Intel, have canceled or modified their in-person plans, much of the press conference schedule remains intact and CNET will livestream many of these events on CNET's main YouTube channel and the CNET Highlights channel.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy