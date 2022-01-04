ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roborock's new robot vacuum can keep an eye on pets and kids too

By Carrie-Ann Skinner
TechRadar
TechRadar
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Roborock has taken the wraps off its latest robot vacuum, which, in a first for the brand, can also act as a mobile camera, and lets you see and speak to anyone in your home. The Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra comes equipped with a video camera, which along with a lidar...

