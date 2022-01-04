Bloomberg Media CEO Justin Smith steps down - WSJ
Jan 4 (Reuters) - Bloomberg Media Chief Executive Officer Justin Smith is stepping down, effective immediately, to start a new media firm, the Wall Street Journal reported here on Tuesday.
Bloomberg Media did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Bloomberg competes with Reuters, the news division of Thomson Reuters Corp, in supplying news to media outlets. (Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
