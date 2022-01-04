ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomberg Media CEO Justin Smith steps down - WSJ

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Bloomberg Media Chief Executive Officer Justin Smith is stepping down, effective immediately, to start a new media firm, the Wall Street Journal reported here on Tuesday.

Bloomberg Media did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Bloomberg competes with Reuters, the news division of Thomson Reuters Corp, in supplying news to media outlets. (Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

