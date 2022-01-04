ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Jetour X-1 Plug-In Hybrid SUV Incorporates Huawei’s Level 3 Autonomous System

Carscoops
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJetour Motors, a member of the Chery Holding Group, introduced the X-1, a hybrid SUV incorporating a Level 3 autonomous driving system by tech-giant Huawei. The new SUV model will be fitted with the latest advancements in terms of ADAS, using technology from Huawei. It will initially offer Level 3 autonomy...

www.carscoops.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Has Clever Plan To Stop Idiots From Blocking Superchargers

As the spread of electric vehicles continues to gain speed across the globe, the electric charging network needs to keep pace with the growing demand. Tesla, the global leader in electric vehicles, has spent millions to expand its supercharging network and the company currently has more than 25,000 supercharging stations across the planet. The EV manufacturer is looking to democratize its superchargers, and in certain regions, you can charge your Porsche Taycan right next to regular Tesla offerings such as the Model 3 and Model S, but some have been experiencing an unpleasant trend in recent times: internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles are blocking charging stations. This act is known as "ICEing", and it has become such an issue in China that Tesla has banded with its customers to come up with an interesting solution.
CARS
Motor1.com

BMW XM Plug-In Hybrid SUV Loses Some Cladding In New Spy Photos

The auto industry is shifting toward all-electric vehicles, though the demise of the gasoline engine is still years away. Bridging that gap at BMW will be models like the XM, a new plug-in hybrid SUV that will serve as a halo vehicle for the brand. It debuted in November as a concept, with new spy shots revealing a design that won’t change much for production. The new batch of spy pics provides us with our best look yet at the beastly model.
CARS
Interesting Engineering

A New Level 5 Autonomous 'Control Tower' Manages Car Fleets From Afar

Level 5 autonomy is here, as long as you're within touching distance of Seoul Robotics' new control tower. Seoul Robotics, a company that creates 3D vision software for sensing technologies including LiDAR, developed a 'Level 5 Control Tower' that imparts a mesh network of sensors and computers "that guides vehicles autonomously without requiring that sensors be placed on individual vehicles," a press statement reveals.
TECHNOLOGY
CarBuzz.com

Cadillac Celestiq Coming With Ultra Cruise Autonomous Driving System

Following the debut of the Cadillac Lyriq, the premium carmaker has plans to back its elite SUV up with the Celestiq as a flagship sedan offering. We're already aware that this will form part of its aggressive all-electric strategy, which it aims to consolidate by 2035. But now we have an idea of what level of safety will be attached to the product, among other key bits of information.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plug In Hybrid#Hybrid System#Hybrid Suv#Hybrid Vehicle#Vehicles#Jetour Motors#The Chery Holding Group#Suv#Adas#Chery#Kunlun#Bev
TheStreet

Cadillac To Feature GM's New Autonomous Driving System

General Motors' (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report luxury car brand Cadillac will outfit its Celestiq sedan with the company's Ultra Cruise autonomous driving assistant, making the vehicle among the first to have the feature. GM confirmed that the upcoming, full-sized battery-electric vehicle will have the driving assistant, at...
CARS
Carscoops

BMW iX M60, Toyota Overtakes GM, And Tesla Under Fire: Your Morning Brief

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. A country’s homegrown manufacturers are often the best-selling, so it makes sense that General Motors had held the USA’s title for 90 years. That is, until now: with 2.3 million vehicles sold this year-end, Toyota has officially dethroned GM, which came just 114,000 vehicles short of its Japanese rival.
CARS
Carscoops

BYD Destroyer 05 Is A Plug-In Hybrid Sedan From China With A Badass Name

At the Guangzhou Auto Show last November, BYD introduced us to the Destroyer 05, a plug-in hybrid sedan for the Chinese market with up to 120 km (75 miles) of pure electric range. Now, the company showed us the interior which gets a huge Tesla-like infotainment touchscreen and many tech features.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Huawei
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
China
BGR.com

BMW X5 xDrive45e 2021 review: The hybrid SUV to beat

While the car world is finally making the big shift to electric, not everyone is willing or even able to make the jump. If you don’t want a Tesla, going electric means having to contend with a pretty sub-par charging infrastructure, and while that infrastructure is getting better, that doesn’t really change the here and now. That, however, is where a plug-in hybrid comes in, like the BMW X5 xDrive45e.
CARS
Carscoops

2023 BMW iX M60 Is A $105,100 Electric SUV With 610-HP And 280-Mile Range

Last year BMW launched the iX as their new technology flagship, but the fully electric SAV was missing a true performance variant by the BMW M GmbH department. This changes today with the reveal of the iX M60, the fastest and most powerful iX to date with up to 610 hp from its dual-motor layout.
CARS
Carscoops

Volvo To Launch Unsupervised Autonomous Tech On New Flagship Electric SUV In California

Volvo today announced that it will be introducing “Ride Pilot,” its unsupervised autonomous driving feature in California first. The company plans to introduce the technology on its upcoming flagship electric SUV, once it has been verified as safe for use on highways. The automaker believes it will be ready to begin testing Ride Pilot in California by the middle of 2022 and has previously tested autonomous functions in Sweden.
CALIFORNIA STATE
just-auto.com

Baidu to launch Level 2 autonomous car in 2023

China’s technology giant Baidu is stepping up its efforts to expand in the autonomous vehicle segment with the commercial launch of a car model with Level-2 self-driving technology next year. Last week the company’s CEO Robin Li confirmed that Jidu Auto, Baidu’s joint venture with local automaker Zhejiang Geely...
CHINA
AutoExpress

Volvo announces autonomous Ride Pilot system for all-new XC90

Volvo is readying an all-new, electric XC90 flagship SUV for launch later this year, and the new model will be fitted with an unsupervised autonomous driving function called Ride Pilot. The system is currently undergoing testing, and with the necessary government and safety approvals, will allow drivers to read a...
CARS
Carscoops

VinFast To Introduce Level 2+ Semi-Autonomous Tech With ZF This Year

VinFast will introduce a number of advanced driver assistance systems thanks to a newly-announced partnership with ZF. The Vietnamese automaker has confirmed that ZF will supply it with cameras, radars, and LiDAR sensors, all working within ZF’s central control unit. The systems will allow VinFast and ZF to achieve Level 2+ autonomy before work can begin to develop more advanced features including Traffic Jam Pilot, Highway Driving Chauffeur, and Automated Valet Parking.
TECHNOLOGY
The Verge

Qualcomm is expanding its automotive platforms with new Volvo, Honda, Renault deals

Qualcomm has announced several new expansions of its partnerships with major car companies to provide hardware and software platforms for connected vehicles at CES 2022, partnering with Volvo, Honda, and Renault to add more functionality to their upcoming cars. Qualcomm already has a full suite of automotive platforms, which it...
BUSINESS
yankodesign.com

LEXUS NX 450h+ Plug-in Hybrid Review

Offers totally new cabin with a brilliant 14-inch touchscreen. Boasting a new platform and a first-ever plug-in hybrid system, the new NX 450h+ will totally redefine the Lexus brand going forward. The all-new NX450h+ joins the Lexus lineup by making some pretty big claims. Firstly, and most critically, this flagship...
BUYING CARS
CleanTechnica

Geely Launches Xingyue L Hi-X Hybrid for 2022 Model Year

Geely first launched its all-new Xingyue L premium SUV this summer, calling it the most advanced SUV ever to be launched by Geely Auto. Now, Geely has taken the next logical step with its premium SUV offering, revealing a new Hi-X hybrid version for 2022 … and it looks gorgeous.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy