Two-time Breeders' Cup Mile winner Da Hoss dies at 30

Two-time Breeders’ Cup Mile winner Da Hoss died Sunday, January 2, at the Kentucky Horse Park where he had retired after a successful five-year racing career.

He passed away at the age of 30 due to infirmities of old age. Da Hoss had been living at the Kentucky Horse Park since January 2000.

“We will miss Da Hoss greatly. He was a fan favorite as he proved that spirit can triumph over adversity,” said Nicole Rivera, Interim Deputy Executive Director of the Kentucky Horse Park. “I would like to extend a special thank you to Rob Willis and the Hall of Champions staff for the great care and affection they showed Da Hoss during his time here at the park.”

Da Hoss is one of only five horses to win the Breeders’ Cup Mile twice, and the only horse to win twice in non-consecutive years.

Between the 1996 and 1998 Breeders’ Cup Races, Da Hoss was injured three times and did not race for nearly two years. His inspiring finish in the 1998 Breeder’s Cup Mile produced one of Tom Durkin’s most memorable race calls, as he exclaimed: “The greatest comeback since Lazarus!”

Like the other great Hall of Champions horses that died in retirement at the horse park, Da Hoss will be buried in the Memorial Walk of Champions.

