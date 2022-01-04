ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9 Essential Strength-Training Exercises for Your 50s, 60s, 70s and Beyond

By Bojana Galic
No matter what you may hear, it's never too late to start a new strength-training routine , especially as you age.

Although strength training is important for anyone looking to stay strong and mobile, it's a big part of staying injury-free through the years. There are a handful of exercises to focus on throughout different decades of your lifetime.

Learn the best strength-training exercises for older adults, whether you're in your 50s, 60s or 70s and beyond!

The 3 Best Strength Exercises for Your 50s

In your 50s, your priority is maintaining as much muscle mass as possible, Melissa Garcia, DPT, CSCS , a Washington-based physical therapist, tells LIVESTRONG.com. Age-related muscle loss is a common part of getting older, but it can put you at higher risk of falls and injury.

"During this time, the focus should be on maintaining current levels of muscle mass with progressive strength training," Garcia says. Progressive strength training means slowly increasing the resistance as you get stronger and the current weight you're using starts to feel too easy. Balance training is another factor Garcia believes adults in their 50s should practice to maintain stability in future decades.

These three exercises target both strength and balance. Plus, they train your core, too, helping you maintain an upright posture and healthy back, Garcia says.

Planks build core strength and stability so you maintain good posture in your daily activities. If needed, you can modify this one by placing your knees on the floor. Just be sure to keep your upper body in a flat line. Intentionally tucking your pelvis under a bit and squeezing the glutes will help you do that.

The 3 Best Strength Exercises for Your 60s

Age-related muscle loss varies from person to person, but can start to become more noticeable in this decade, according to Garcia. For this age group, Garcia prioritizes exercises that build both strength and stability.

Your 60s are also a good time to set yourself up for success in your 70s (more on that below). As you age, your body's ability to recover and heal slows down, so you want to focus on building stability as an injury-prevention measure.

This is also the decade in which people may start to get replacements in their hips and knees. These moves are great for building strength around those sensitive joints, which will help keep them healthy and functional for longer.

This is a modified version of the forearm plank above. If this one feels too challenging, you can either place your knees on the ground or walk your feet farther apart. If you have wrist pain during the exercise, it can be best to do this exercise on your forearms.

The 3 Best Strength Exercises for Your 70s and Beyond

As you get into this age bracket, you can expect quite a few changes in your body, Garcia says. With this age group, the ability to heal and recover starts to slow, so safety is a number-one priority during strength training.

"You want to make sure that you are able to move around pain-free," Garcia says. In some cases, it may even be good to consider getting some in-person guidance from a fitness professional, especially if you're experiencing any pain or difficulty with certain movements.

The goal of these exercises is to maintain strength with as much safety as possible. That's why Garcia likes to use household objects to provide a little extra support.

As you do the dead bug exercise , focus on keeping your entire back flush against the ground, Garcia says. You can also place a thin, folded towel under your lower back if you can't stay flat against the ground.

