ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Magistrate recommends against tossing case against sheriff

By Kate Brumback and Associated Press
TheAtlantaVoice
TheAtlantaVoice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C6IuX_0dcRyibT00

A federal magistrate judge has recommended against dismissing an indictment accusing an Atlanta-area sheriff of violating the civil rights of people in his custody.

The federal indictment against now-suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill says he violated the civil rights of five people who were being held at the county jail. Prosecutors say he used excessive force against the men when he ordered them held in a restraint chair without justification and as punishment.

Lawyers for Hill had argued that the sheriff’s use of a restraint chair does not amount to excessive force under any clearly established law and argued before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christopher Bly that the charges should be dismissed.

In a Dec. 29 filing, Bly disagreed. The idea “that a law enforcement officer may not use force against a detainee who is complying—is neither novel nor new,” he wrote, adding that the indictment alleges that Hill “used force against pretrial detainees who were complying with law enforcement instructions.”

Bly noted that Hill’s lawyers argued “that there is no case law making clear that the use of restraint chairs amounts to the use of force at all, let alone excessive force.” Bly wrote that he “simply cannot agree that placing someone in restraints, to a degree that they cause physical pain and bodily injury (as is alleged as to each of the detainees), does not amount to the use of ‘force.’”

Bly recommended that the motion to dismiss be denied and certified the case ready for trial.

Drew Findling, an attorney for Hill, said in a phone interview that he will ask the U.S. district court judge who gets assigned to the case to review the magistrate judge’s decision.

“We’re not losing sight of the fact that, reviewing the facts of the case itself, that the sheriff is completely innocent of those charges,” Findling said.

The indictment alleges that the men were improperly held in a restraint chair for hours even though they had complied with deputies and posed no threat. They suffered pain and bodily injury as a result, prosecutors have said.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in June suspended Hill until the charges against him are resolved or until his term of office is over, whichever comes first. A Fulton County Superior Court judge last month declined Hill’s request to order the governor to reinstate him as sheriff.

Hill has previously said the case is politically motivated. His lawyers have argued that the U.S. Department of Justice has never brought criminal charges for any behavior similar to what’s alleged in the indictment and that prosecutors targeted him because of his controversial past as sheriff in Clayton County, just south of Atlanta.

Comments / 5

Rosal Covington
4d ago

They should have Release our Sheriff long time ago cause he did Keep the Crime out of County and the Citizens of Clayton Re-Elected him so our Sheriff is Needed back to Keep the Crime out of the County so do the right thing Free our Sheriff Victor Hill so the Crime can go back down. Amen

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TheAtlantaVoice

US judge plans jury pool of 1,000 for 2nd Arbery death trial

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The federal judge presiding over the upcoming hate crimes trial of three white men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery said Monday she plans to summon a jury pool of roughly 1,000 people scattered across an expansive area that covers 43 Georgia counties. U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood told prosecutors […] The post US judge plans jury pool of 1,000 for 2nd Arbery death trial appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
BRUNSWICK, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Clayton County, GA
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Government
Clayton County, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
wamwamfm.com

Inmates File Lawsuit Against Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse

A lawsuit has been filed by inmates in Vigo County against Sheriff John Plasse and his office. The suit says Plasse and his department have not given inmates proper care, especially when it comes to COVID, reports WTHI. It’s being filed by a local reform group called The Vigo County...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
TheAtlantaVoice

Judge rejects charge against Georgia lawmaker in hit-and-run

A judge dismissed a charge Tuesday against a Georgia state lawmaker, saying his failure to call 911 when a friend called him about a fatal wreck is not a crime. Polk County Superior Court Senior Judge Stephen Schuster ruled Rep. Trey Kelley could not be charged with reckless conduct because prosecutors did not claim the […] The post Judge rejects charge against Georgia lawmaker in hit-and-run appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
WTOP

Where we are with cases against the accused Capitol rioters

As the one-year anniversary of the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 arrives, hundreds of cases against the 613 men and 91 women charged that day continue to slowly move through D.C. courts. “The D.C. courts have never had this many cases in their docket history, in a...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magistrate Judge
blackchronicle.com

Ahmaud Arbery Update: George Barnhill Indicted Next? Georgia DAs Charged

Wednesday’s long-awaited guilty verdict for the three white men who murdered Ahmaud Arbery drew attention to what would come next in the still-unfinished saga stemming from the modern-day lynching of a Black man who was out jogging on that fateful day in Brunswick, Georgia, last year. Father and son...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Key FBI informant in Michigan governor kidnapping case charged with fraud

In a fresh development to the high-profile Michigan governor kidnapping case, a key FBI informant has been charged with fraud.Wisconsin native Stephen Robeson was handed the charge last week, accused of defrauding a couple out of an SUV by convincing them to donate to a ‘charity’. He used a fabricated anti-child sex trafficking non-profit as a cover story, the criminal complaint states (via Buzzfeed).Both he, and his accomplice wife, Kimberley Robeson, face up to three and a half years in prison if convicted. These developments complicate an already fraught domestic terrorism case, involving a foiled plot to kidnap Michigan...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Roswell woman gets 3 years in prison for $6 million PPP scam

A former Fulton County businesswoman who stole more than $6 million in pandemic relief funds will spend the next three years behind bars, according to a judge’s ruling. Hunter VanPelt, a 49-year-old Roswell woman, defrauded the federal government using the Paycheck Protection Program, meant to help small businesses stay afloat and retain employees during the COVID-19 pandemic. She secured more than $6 million worth of PPP loans with fraudulent applications.
ROSWELL, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kurv.com

Prosecutors Toss Charges Against Weslaco Water Plant Bribery Defendant

Federal charges have been dropped against a defendant thought to have played a key role in the widespread bribery scheme surrounding the 2014 rehabilitation of the Weslaco water treatment plant. Federal prosecutors Tuesday dismissed fraud and money laundering charges against Rio Grande City attorney and school trustee Daniel Garcia. Garcia...
WESLACO, TX
TheAtlantaVoice

TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta, GA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Atlanta Voice newspaper was founded by Mr. Ed Clayton, a formidable newspaperman and J. Lowell Ware in 1966 with a defined vision and mission, which has been the publications’ motto and driving force ever since: “A People Without A Voice Cannot Be Heard.” Mr. Clayton died after the first issue of the paper was produced leaving Mr. Ware as the sole publisher. The venerable, award-winning publication was born out of the refusal of the white-owned majority Atlanta media to give fair and credible coverage to the burgeoning Civil Rights Movement. It was effectively and uniquely spearheaded by the legendary and politically powerful, J. Lowell Ware, who when he died at age 63 in 1991, had been responsible for publishing seven newspapers throughout the states of Georgia and Alabama; The Atlanta Voice, The Athens Voice, The Macon Voice, The Tuskegee Voice, The Pensacola Voice, The Inter-Scholastic Journal and The Atlanta Inquirer. The paper was started “out of the movement,” remembers his daughter and current Atlanta Voice Publisher, Janis Ware; a dynamic and charismatic housing expert, businesswoman and community activist, who readily assumed the role and responsibility for fulfilling her father’s vision. Janis Ware is a University of Georgia Business School graduate, whose career has been unwavering in completing her father’s lifelong interest in publishing and community development. She has continued the mission and vision of The Atlanta Voice as the unchallenged leader and foremost provider of news and information pertinent to the well being of Atlanta’s African American community. For years, Janis Ware worked alongside her famous father in the publishing business learning his style, understanding his dedication to excellence, and receiving inspiration from his passion for his people. His legacy has also become her mission. She continues in the spirit of the high journalistic standards and commitment to the community passed on to her by her esteemed father.

 https://www.theatlantavoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy