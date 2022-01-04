Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Chesapeake, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Virginia Beach by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 13:35:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-08 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Do NOT drive around barricades. Road surfaces may or may not be safe. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding or where the roads edge may be located. Target Area: Clark; Cowlitz FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SMALL STREAMS AND CREEKS REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington, including the following counties, in northwest Oregon, Benton, Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Lane, Lincoln, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Tillamook, Washington and Yamhill. In southwest Washington, Clark, Cowlitz, Pacific and Wahkiakum. * WHEN...Until 400 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of small streams and creeks, as well as areas with poor drainage. Ponding of water in urban areas and areas poor drainage can be expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 938 AM PST, Heavy rain has been falling across the region overnight. The heaviest rain continues to fall over far northwest Oregon into southwest Washington. Two to 4 inches of rain have fallen along the north Oregon coast and the nearby Coast Range, as well as areas across southwest Washington including the Willapa Hills. Many of the small streams are running full, with some spilling out of their banks and causing flooding. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches, with 2 to 5 inches over the north Coast Range into thew Willapa Hills, are expected over the area. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

CLARK COUNTY, WA ・ 8 HOURS AGO