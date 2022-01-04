ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Hampton, Poquoson, Newport News, Suffolk by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-04 10:59:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-04 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Hampton, Poquoson;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Absaroka Mountains, Wind River Mountains East by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 06:17:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-06 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, water, and a charger for your cell phone in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1, to get the latest road conditions. Target Area: Absaroka Mountains; Wind River Mountains East; Yellowstone National Park WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches across higher terrain. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph will produce blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Eastern Wind River Mountains, Yellowstone National Park and Absaroka Mountains. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel over passes will be difficult. Visibility could be down to a quarter mile at times. People recreating in the backcountry could become disoriented.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Berkeley, Eastern Grant, Eastern Mineral, Hampshire, Hardy by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 18:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-07 03:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Berkeley; Eastern Grant; Eastern Mineral; Hampshire; Hardy; Jefferson; Morgan WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Isolated higher amounts of around 6 inches are possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central and western Maryland, the Potomac Highlands and eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, and portions of northern and central Virginia near the Blue Ridge Mountains. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 3 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow is expected overnight when snowfall rates of 1 inch per hour are possible. Visibility will be reduced to near or less than one- half mile.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northeast Suffolk, Northwest Suffolk, Southeast Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-07 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Check local Department of Transportation information services for the latest road conditions. Target Area: Northeast Suffolk; Northwest Suffolk; Southeast Suffolk; Southwest Suffolk WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Portions of southern Connecticut and southeast New York. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Central Oregon Coast, North Oregon Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-07 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Central Oregon Coast; North Oregon Coast HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph expected in communities set back from the ocean. Southwest winds of 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 70 mph along the beaches and headlands. Strongest winds will be from Lincoln City southward. * WHERE...In Washington, South Washington Coast. In Oregon, Central Oregon Coast and North Oregon Coast. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel may be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cowlitz by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 18:59:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-07 11:38:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 1215 AM PST. Target Area: Cowlitz The National Weather Service in Portland OR has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Washington Cowlitz River at Kelso affecting Cowlitz County. Cowlitz River at Castle Rock affecting Cowlitz County. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cowlitz River at Castle Rock. * WHEN...From this evening to late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...Above 48.0 feet, expect flooding of several roads and low-lying agricultural lands in areas not protected by levees. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:30 AM PST Thursday the stage was 42.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 49.1 feet late this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late tonight. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 05:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-08 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow covered roads and limited visibility in some areas. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Warren WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM FRIDAY TO 1 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Locally higher amounts are possible. * WHERE...Warren County. * WHEN...From 5 AM Friday to 1 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous travel conditions could impact the Friday morning or evening commute.
WARREN COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for St. Marys by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 21:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-07 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: St. Marys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...In Maryland, St. Marys County. In Virginia, Spotsylvania, Stafford and King George Counties. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow is expected overnight when snowfall rates of 1 inch per hour are possible. Visibility will be reduced to near or less than one-half mile.
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Athens, Vinton by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 14:01:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-07 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Additional information can be found at https://www.weather.gov/rlx as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Athens; Vinton WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Athens and Vinton Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills tonight into Friday morning are likely to drop into the single digits above zero.
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for St. Marys by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 21:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-07 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: St. Marys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, with localized amounts up to 5 inches. * WHERE...In Maryland, St. Marys County. In Virginia, Spotsylvania, Stafford and King George Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow may fall at 1 inch or greater per hour overnight. Visibility will drop down to one quarter mile or less during the heaviest snow.
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lewiston Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 07:59:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-06 13:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lewiston Area HEAVY SNOW AND FREEZING RAIN TODAY .Moderate to heavy snow is impacting the Inland Northwest this morning. Snowfall rates around Wenatchee, Chelan, Omak, and into the East Slopes of the Cascades have been very heavy and on the order of 1 to 2 inches per hour. All Cascade Passes are closed at this time. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches and ice accumulations around a light glaze. Storm total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Lewiston, Clarkston, Pomeroy, Lewiston Grade, Gifford, Lapwai, Alpowa Summit, Culdesac, and Peck. * WHEN...Until Noon PST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chester, Hardeman, Hardin, McNairy by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 12:15:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-06 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Chester; Hardeman; Hardin; McNairy WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Accumulations of up to three inches. * WHERE...Portions of West Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Power outages may be expected due to ice accumulations.
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Berkeley, Jefferson, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 18:59:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-07 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Berkeley; Jefferson; Morgan WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, with localized amounts up to 6 inches. * WHERE...Portions of north central Maryland, central, northern, northwest and western Virginia and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow may fall at 1 inch or greater per hour overnight. Visibility will drop down to one quarter mile or less during the heaviest snow.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Flathead, Mission Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 15:27:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-07 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Flathead, Mission Valleys WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow followed by some light freezing rain is expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 10 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and Polson. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Coastal Rockingham, Interior Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-07 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For a more precise forecast for your specific location...go to www.weather.gov/gray.. Target Area: Coastal Rockingham; Interior Rockingham WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 PM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches expected. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph in the afternoon. * WHERE...In New Hampshire, Interior Rockingham and Coastal Rockingham Counties. In Maine, Coastal York, Knox and Coastal Waldo Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 10 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will overspread the area late tonight, increasing in intensity through the Friday morning hours and morning commute. Winds will increase as the storm exits, resulting in the potential for blowing snow.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Clark, Cowlitz by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 13:35:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-08 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Do NOT drive around barricades. Road surfaces may or may not be safe. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding or where the roads edge may be located. Target Area: Clark; Cowlitz FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SMALL STREAMS AND CREEKS REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington, including the following counties, in northwest Oregon, Benton, Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Lane, Lincoln, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Tillamook, Washington and Yamhill. In southwest Washington, Clark, Cowlitz, Pacific and Wahkiakum. * WHEN...Until 400 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of small streams and creeks, as well as areas with poor drainage. Ponding of water in urban areas and areas poor drainage can be expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 938 AM PST, Heavy rain has been falling across the region overnight. The heaviest rain continues to fall over far northwest Oregon into southwest Washington. Two to 4 inches of rain have fallen along the north Oregon coast and the nearby Coast Range, as well as areas across southwest Washington including the Willapa Hills. Many of the small streams are running full, with some spilling out of their banks and causing flooding. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches, with 2 to 5 inches over the north Coast Range into thew Willapa Hills, are expected over the area. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLARK COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Bedford, Coffee, Grundy, Marshall, Maury, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 14:19:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-06 20:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bedford; Coffee; Grundy; Marshall; Maury; Warren WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Around an additional inch of snowfall expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Southern Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on hazardous road conditions developing this morning and continuing through Friday.
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Blaine, Eastern Glacier, Hill, Liberty, Toole by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 10:48:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-07 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Blaine; Eastern Glacier; Hill; Liberty; Toole WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST FRIDAY WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches at lower elevations and 3 to 6 inches in the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Blaine, Eastern Glacier, Hill, Liberty and Toole Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
BLAINE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Berkshire, Southern Berkshire by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-07 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Northern Berkshire; Southern Berkshire WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Dutchess County NY, Berkshire County MA, and Litchfield County CT. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Fannin, Gilmer, Murray, Towns, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 17:05:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-06 23:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Fannin; Gilmer; Murray; Towns; Union WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Rain changing over to wintry mix of snow and sleet. Patchy freezing drizzle possible. The wintry mix and freezing drizzle should be confined to elevations at or above 2000 feet. Snow and sleet accumulations less than an inch, mainly on grassy or elevated surfaces. Little, if any, icing is anticipated. * WHERE...Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union and Towns Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
FANNIN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Chelan County, Waterville Plateau, Wenatchee Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 15:53:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-06 20:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Chelan County; Waterville Plateau; Wenatchee Area HEAVY SNOW AND FREEZING RAIN TODAY CONTINUING OVER MOST AREAS THROUGH THIS EVENING WITH THE THREAT OF HEAVY SNOW CONTINUING OVER THE MOUNTAINS THROUGH FRIDAY .Moderate to heavy snow will continue to impact the parts of the Inland Northwest through the day and into tonight. Snowfall rates around Wenatchee, Chelan, Omak, and into the East Slopes of the Cascades have been very heavy and on the order of 1 to 2 inches per hour. All Cascade Passes are closed at this time. Areas of freezing rain will be a concern across the Columbia Basin into the West Plains this afternoon and early evening. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations up to 5 inches and ice accumulations around a light glaze. * WHERE...Leavenworth, Number 1 Canyon, Waterville, Badger Mountain Road, Cashmere, Mansfield, Plain, Pangborn Airport, Chelan, Number 2 Canyon, Entiat, and Wenatchee. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening commute.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA

