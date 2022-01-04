ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamar Odom Hopes To ‘Reconnect’ With Ex-Wife Khloé Kardashian Following Tristan Thompson Paternity Reveal

 4 days ago

Lamar Odom is weighing in on Tristan Thompson’s latest cheating scandal, wishing Khloé Kardashian nothing but the best.

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

On Monday, January 3, Tristan Thompson took to Instagram to reveal that he is the father of Houston trainer Maralee Nichols’ son, as confirmed by a new paternity test.

In a pair of IG Stories, the Sacramento Kings player not only claimed the child, who was born almost exactly a month ago, but apologized to his on-again, off-again girlfriend Khloé Kardashian, directly, for all of the humiliation he’s put her through over the years.

“Khloe, you don’t deserve this,” Thompson wrote. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years.”

As this news broke, fans took to Twitter with their reactions to the drama, with many mentioning Lamar Odom and telling him it’s his time to shine and get his ex-wife back.

Just a few hours later, he did comment on the situation, but his response probably wasn’t as messy as many were hoping. The retired baller entered the conversation by commenting on a Facebook post that discussed the results of the paternity test along with Thompson’s apology.

“I truly wish nothing but the best for her and I’m hoping we can reconnect and talk one day as friends,” Odom wrote, adding, “she is a good person and deserves the world.”

Odom and Kardashian were married from 2009 to 2016, tying the knot after only having known one another for nine days. In July 2021, after one of Khloé’s splits from Thompson, both of her exes seemingly fought over her in the comment section of an Instagram post.

Unfortunately for Lamar, despite his flirty messages, she had “no interest in connecting” with her ex-husband, a source told E! News at the time. “Khloe will always have a sweet spot for Lamar in her heart but has no interest in rekindling a romantic relationship,” they told the outlet.

