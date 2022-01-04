ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napa, CA

Bad & Beaujolais: Fermented Family Secrets Unfold In Sonoma Valley Soap Opera “The Kings Of Napa” [TRAILER]

By thatsmybiz
Bossip
Bossip
 2 days ago

How does the saying go — More Money, More Problems?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hPtlF_0dcRyHxy00
Source: Courtesy OWN / Oprah Winfrey Network

While we were holidaying last week, the Oprah Winfrey Network debuted the trailer and key art to their juicy new drama, “The Kings of Napa” from acclaimed writer and executive producer Janine Sherman Barrois (“Claws,” “Self-Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker”) and Warner Bros. Television which is set to premiere on OWN next Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

“The Kings of Napa” is centered on a gorgeous and picturesque Napa Valley, California vineyard owned by the Kings, an aspirational African American family whose wealth and status land them on the pages of design magazines and society pages. The wine business has brought the family success and acclaim, but following the patriarch’s sudden exit from the company, his three children must grapple for the reins to the kingdom — to their own power, wealth, and legacy.

The series features Ebonée Noel (“FBI,” “Wrecked”) who plays August King, the middle sibling and the family’s brilliant marketing whiz who’s passionate about wine and always looking for new ways to expand the business. Rance Nix (“Zero Issue,” “Amsterdam Ave”) plays Dana King, the older brother and the savvy CFO of the winery. Karen LeBlanc (“Ransom,” “Jack Ryan”) plays Vanessa King, the matriarch of the family who gave up her career to help run the winery in Napa with her husband Reginald King, played by Isiah Whitlock Jr. (“The Wire,” “Da 5 Bloods”). Yaani King Mondschein (“The Prince & Me,” “Saving Grace”) plays Bridgette Pierce, the cousin of the King siblings who works as the vineyard manager for House of Kings wine. Ashlee Brian (“The Forty-Year-Old Version,” “Family Reunion”) plays Christian King, the youngest brother with swag who manages the winery’s bottling facility but knows little about growing grapes. And Devika Parikh (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “Aquaman”) plays Melanie Pierce, August’s aunt who is now back in the States with a firestorm that threatens to change the King family forever.

Check out the trailer below:

If you couldn’t already tell, Ebonée Noel is at the center of all the drama — but we’re not even going to hold you, Rance Nix is a real scene stealer. His character Dana gets ALL the best lines and has an ego that can’t be checked. We know he’s going to draw some comparisons to Peter Dinklage’s “Game Of Thrones” character Tyrion Lannister (for obvious reasons) but Dana is a huge pain in the a$$ for little sis August — and we loooooove to see it. We don’t want to spoil anything but the first episode gets super spicy thanks to an unexpected turn of events. When we first heard about this show we didn’t know what to expect but now we see it’s got the makings of a Black “Dynasty” and we are absolutely here for it.

“The Kings of Napa” is produced for OWN by Harpo Films in association with Warner Bros. Television. Sherman Barrois serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Michelle Listenbee Brown (“Love Is__,” “Real Husbands of Hollywood”) and Oprah Winfrey. Academy Award® winner Matthew A. Cherry (“Hair Love”) directs the first two episodes of the series.

“Kings Of Napa” premieres on OWN next Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Will you be watching?

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Bossip

#MAFS Red Flag On The Premiere Play: Possibly [Probably] Problematic Olajuwon Sparks Shade—& Two Brides Apparently Have A Blocking Beef

On the premiere of Married At First Sight season 14, a possibly problematic groom raised eyebrows with his name-switching, shirtless stripper duet antics, while his bride dazzled concerned fans. s previously reported #MAFS is back in Boston and a press release noted that it's "destined to be romantic, surprising, and wickedly entertaining." Wickedly entertaining is right considering that there's a spicy spouse-to-be who already has watchers up in arms. Olajuwon, 29, told the expert that he's a "former playboy" who went on a two-year self-discovery journey. He also revealed that he previously picked up honeys on Facebook while moonlighting under a fake name; Issac.
TV SERIES
Bossip

A Tom-Tastic Mess: Asian Doll Walks Off ‘Fresh & Fit’ Podcast After Dispute, Phonic Peons Goofily Giggle About Not ‘Night Riding’ By Dating Black Women

On Monday, rapper Asian Doll made an appearance on the Fresh & Fit podcast—and it didn’t go well. The Texas fem-cee walked off the recorded episode following a dispute with co-host Myron “Fit” Gaines who took issue with her calling him “mean” for repeatedly demanding she and other guests on the show not have “sidebar” conversations, which is apparently a rule the hosts have for guests on their show.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Sonoma, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Napa, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
Napa, CA
Entertainment
Bossip

‘STEVE On Watch’ Exclusive: Steve Harvey Implores Audience Members To Stop Playing It Safe—‘That’s Existing, That Ain’t Living!’

Facebook Watch’s STEVE on Watch is back with a new episode tomorrow and we’ve got an exclusive clip. During the episode debuting on Thursday (1/6) at 4 am PT/ 7 am ET on Facebook Watch, an extravagantly suited Steve Harvey is once again giving his take on life and issues affecting his audience in between interviewing performers, everyday heroes, and viral stars. This week, he’s also motivating the audience to wake up every day and go after their dreams and desires. While citing Bishop TD Jakes, Steve offers up sound advice about the difference between existing and living.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana King
Person
Peter Dinklage
Person
Vanessa King
Person
Devika Parikh
Bossip

“My Celebrity Dream Wedding” Exclusive: These Passionate Party Planning Professionals Hold The Keys To Frugally Bringing Fantasies To Fruition!

Tonight is premiere night for the three hugely successful wedding planners starting on VH1’s new series “My Celebrity Dream Wedding.”. Courtney Ajinça, Lance Devereux and Tori Williams are each incredible event planners in their own right, but on their new series “My Celebrity Dream Wedding,” the trio come together like Voltron to transform basic budgets into mindblowing marriage ceremonies, styled after some of the most extravagant celebrity weddings we’ve ever seen. Check out the trailer below:
TV SHOWS
Bossip

#RHOSLC Calamity: Jennie Nguyen Confronts Mary Cosby About Her Racist Remarks But Cosby Can’t Comprehend The Issue—‘What?! I Love Slanted Eyes!’

Another day, another bit of bizarre behavior from a headline-making Bravolebrity. On Sunday night's episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, newbie Jennie Nyguen confronted Mary Cosby for comments she made to Jennie about loving her "slanted eyes." The new housewife who is of Vietnamese descent first expressed frustration to her husband Duy about the comment before confronting Mary in person.  During housewife, Whitney Rose's brand relaunch party, Jennie gathered the rest of the housewives and put Mary on blast while returning a gift of Christian Louboutin shoes because the gift "wasn't genuine." As Jennie was telling Mary that she was "insulted" by the "slanted eyes" comment, Mary seemed shocked and somehow reiterated the comment again.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soap Opera#Sonoma Valley#Opera House#Bad Beaujolais#The Oprah Winfrey Network#Kings#African American#Cfo
Bossip

Baby Fever? Issa Rae Wishes “Insecure” Plotline Could Have Explored Motherhood BUT Says She May Explore In Real Life

In a recent interview with 'Vulture' Issa Rae admits that motherhood is the one plotline she wishes she'd been able to explore via her "Insecure" character, noting that it's an issue present in her life and the show's writer's room had in depth conversations about how women find themselves on the clock forced to decide whether or not to give birth.
LAWRENCE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Bossip

Details On Dr. Dre & Nicole Young's $100 Million Divorce Settlement

Dr. Dre and his ex-wife Nicole Young have agreed to end their marriage with a $100 million divorce settlement. We figured we’d get the details on how they’d be divvying up his fortune soon enough after Dre posted up under DIVORCED AF party balloons on December 9th… Now TMZ is reporting that the West Coast rap icon is “delighted” the property settlement agreement will give his ex-wife only a fraction of his estate. Keep in mind, Dre’s estimated net worth is $820 million!
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
Bossip

Baddie Blessings: The Thickest (And Thangiest) Thirst Traps Of 2021

With the world steadily spiraling into the abyss, we looked to our fave baddies for top-tier thirst traps (and THANGIN’) that got us through these uncertain times. In a year that can only be described as epic, Chloe Bailey found her solo voice, dropped a hit single, and shattered Beyoncé’s internet with her legendary #BussitChallenge video.
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy