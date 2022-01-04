ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

It may become too expensive to protect homes from flooding, Environment Agency says

By Zoe Tidman
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aFyRJ_0dcRy86g00

It may become too expensive to protect homes at risk of flooding or coastal erosion due to the impacts of the climate crisis, the head of the Environment Agency has warned.

Emma Howard Boyd told The Times this may lead to houses having to be sacrificed.

It comes after Environmental Agency, which oversees protection of the environment in England, said last year traditional flood defences would not be able to prevent all flooding and coastal erosion.

It also warned the climate crisis - which leads to heavier rainfall and rising sea levels - was worsening the risk of floods across the UK .

Last summer, London was badly-hit by flooding , while Storm Christoph flooded hundreds of homes in the North and West of England earlier in the year. Meanwhile places such as Happisburgh in Norfolk continued to battle against coastal erosion.

Ms Howard Boyd told The Times: “We’re going to have to keep assessing whether we can, as a whole, as a country, afford to protect different parts of the landscape.”

While the Environment Agency encourages residents to “build back better” after floods, such as by raising electrical sockets, its chair told the newspaper it may become necessary over time to “build back to better places” due to the threat from the climate crisis.

She said there was “no doubt that living in certain parts of the country will come with increased risk” from the climate crisis.

Research last year found thousands of homes had been given planning permission, despite being located in areas at risk of flooding .

The government said it would be putting £5.2bn towards better protecting homes and businesses from flooding and coastal erosion over the next six years. The scheme is estimated to bolster defences for more than 300,000 properties.

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

How households can help protect the environment in 2022

Many of us have decided that in 2022, we will make more of an effort to do our bit and help protect the environment, but it's not always easy knowing where to start. Lots of us were spurred on by Cop26, which ran in November 2021 with the aim of reducing the worst impacts of climate change. The agreement, although not legally binding, saw participating countries set a global agenda promising to tackle emissions of carbon dioxide; reduce the use of coal; phase out fossil fuel subsidies and support poorer countries to switch to clean energy.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

‘We’ve got to act fast and big’: Rewilding expert cautiously welcomes UK landscape recovery pledge

A prominent conservation expert says government plans to restore up to 300,000 hectares of natural habitat by 2030 are a huge win for the climate.However, Professor Alastair Driver, director of Rewilding Britain, says the two schemes, which promote more space being used for nature, and changes to how land is used across England, must be handed investments and resources if they are to succeed.Prof Driver, a former head of conservation at the Environment Agency, said: “With Britain one of the most nature-depleted countries in the world and some 70% of its land given over to farming, the Landscape Recovery proposals signal by far the...
U.K.
Shropshire Star

£70k project to save elderly residents' homes from flooding is complete

A housing association has completed a £70,000 project to protect homes from flooding. A set of bungalows in Pontesbury that is mostly occupied by elderly residents has been flooded three times in the past four years, leading Shropshire Rural Housing Association to take action. The housing association, which owns...
HOUSING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#Coastal Erosion#Uk#The Environment Agency#Times#Environmental Agency
The Independent

Covid growth ‘concerning’ in northern England as epicentre shifts from London

Covid infection rates have tripled in parts of northern England while slowing in London as the country’s coronavirus epicentre shows signs of shifting.The rest of the country is about “two or three weeks behind” the capital on the spread of the Omicron variant, with the situation in northwest and northeast England now “particularly concerning”, a disease modelling expert advising the government said on Saturday.“If you look at hospital admissions in those two regions they are going up, also the Midlands, where I live, that's also a little bit concerning, so it is a worry,” said Dr Mike Tildesley of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
World Economic Forum

This tech could protect your home from wildfires

Climate technology attracted more than $34 billion VC investment in 2021, according to PitchBook. Extreme weather events like forest fires are fuelling demand for better ways to protect our homes. Gels, foams, foil wraps and drones are some of the wildfire fighting innovations currently in use. How can we protect...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

PM recognises ‘terrible toll’ as official Covid death total passes 150,000

Boris Johnson recognised the “terrible toll” of coronavirus on the UK after official figures showed more than 150,000 people have now died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19.A scientist advising the Government said the total passed on Saturday, when an additional 313 deaths were announced, was an “absolute tragedy” made worse because “many of them were avoidable if we had acted earlier in the first and second wave”.With a total of 150,057 deaths by that way of measuring, the UK became the seventh country to pass the milestone, following the US, Brazil, India, Russia, Mexico and Peru.But separate...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Conversation Africa

What Nigerian cities can do to cope better with flood risk

Flooding is one of the most prevalent and devastating disasters in Nigerian cities. It happens every year in many states of Nigeria. And it has significant social and economic impacts. In 2010, approximately 1550 people died and 258,000 displaced by 19 flood events. In 2012, Nigeria experienced its worst flooding in recent history. Two million people were forced from their homes and 363 died. The same year, a monetary loss of approximately $6.5 billion in damages was recorded.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
U.K.
Shropshire Star

Expert says it may be too late for any new Covid restrictions

Dr Mike Tildesley said London was starting to turn around but places like the Midlands were still seeing rising hospital admissions. It may be too late to introduce any new Covid restrictions that would have a meaningful impact, an expert has suggested. Dr Mike Tildesley, from the University of Warwick...
PUBLIC HEALTH
insideedition.com

Scientists in Southern China Discover an Incredibly Well-Preserved Dinosaur Embryo

A 72-million-year-old dinosaur embryo was discovered inside a fossilized egg. And scientists are calling it one of the best-preserved specimens of its kind ever found. The embryo, named Baby Yingliang, was found in southern China, and it belongs to a toothless theropod dinosaur. "After careful fossil preparation, basically we see...
WORLD
Inverse

A critical creature for human survival is rapidly declining

You depend on bees. Bees pollinate all of our staple food crops — that deli sandwich you’re eating? Thank bees for the bread flour. Oh, and the slaw too. And the cold cuts or the cheese (bees pollinate the food crops that cows, pigs, and other animals eat, too). But this critical creature is declining — fast.
WILDLIFE
The Independent

Farm filmed dumping thousands of chickens killed in bird flu outbreak in open-air skips

Thousands of hens killed in the UK’s largest ever bird flu outbreak were poured into open-air skips for disposal in what was described as “an absolutely horrendous sight”.Critics of factory farming have predicted the disease will become more frequent and potentially mutate.It comes after a “very rare” case of bird flu was detected in a person in the UK, and the public was urged not to touch sick or dead birds.Animal welfare campaigners said the disposal, although necessary, involved leaving possibly infected birds in the open air, risking viruses spreading to the surrounding area.The footage, taken three days before...
AGRICULTURE
KOMO News

Heavy rains raise flooding threat in Issaquah as residents rush to protect homes, property

Residents in Issaquah worked through the night early Friday to grab sandbags and place them to prevent waters from Issaquah Creek from flooding their homes and property. Many of the city's residents were worried that they would awaken to homes filled with waters as city officials warned that flooding could be as bad as flooding from 2020, when rising floodwaters from Issaquah Creek led to a phase 4 desgination.
ISSAQUAH, WA
The Independent

Russian submarine hit Royal Navy warship in North Atlantic

A Royal Navy warship was hit by a Russian submarine while on patrol in the North Atlantic Ocean.HMS Northumberland had been searching for the submarine after it disappeared from the ship’s view in the Arctic Circle shortly before the incident took place.The submarine hit the warship’s sonar – a piece of equipment being towed hundreds of metres behind it, which was fitted with sensitive hydrophones for listening under water.The incident, which happened in late 2020, was captured by a documentary crew from Channel 5 who were filming a television series called Warship: Life At Sea.The Ministry of Defence has since...
MILITARY
Fortune

The ‘Doomsday Glacier’ is in danger of collapse—potentially ominous news for cities like New Orleans, New York, and Bangkok

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Scientists this week announced that a massive Antarctic ice sheet that is helping to hold back what is colloquially known as “the Doomsday Glacier” is fracturing. Its melting would raise global sea levels by more than two feet, inundating many coastal areas. If that sounds bad, well, it is.
EARTH SCIENCE
The Independent

The Independent

421K+
Followers
153K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy