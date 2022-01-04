ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relive the Magic of Marvel Studios’ ‘Eternals’ When It Debuts on Disney+

fangirlish.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the MCU’s most ambitious movies and one of 2021’s biggest movies is coming to Disney+ this month. Whether you caught it in theaters or not, you can enjoy the magic of Marvel Studios’ Eternals from the comfort of your own home on January 12....

fangirlish.com

Comments / 0

BGR.com

This forgotten Leonardo DiCaprio thriller is dominating Netflix today

Much of the pop culture I consume is connected in some form or another to spies and espionage. My favorite podcast, for example, is Spyscape’s True Spies, hosted by actress Vanessa Kirby. I’m a paying subscriber to the fantastic Substack newsletter SpyTalk, and my vote for the best thing on Apple TV+ right now is Tehran (which I’m overjoyed to hear just wrapped up shooting its second season). And as someone who devours every good spy novel I can get my hands on? I’m certainly happy to see the 2008 adaptation of David Igantius’ novel Body of Lies — starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Russell Crowe — as one of the top-ranked movies on Netflix at the moment.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Surprisingly Features Stan Lee After Cameos Were Banned

The latest entry into Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), is breaking all kinds of records. From the biggest pandemic-era debut to netting Sony Pictures a sizeable sum in profit, Tom Holland’s most recent venture as the New York web-slinger has proven to be lucrative all around.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Marvel might have cast its next new Avengers hero

With Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye out of the way, we have more than five months to wait until the next MCU Phase 4 adventure. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens on May 6th, assuming there aren’t any additional release delays. Then again, it’s very likely that Marvel will release a brand new TV show on Disney Plus before then. But we have no idea which of the 2022 Disney Plus projects will come next — the list includes Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight. While we wait for more MCU news, we have plenty of rumors about upcoming Marvel attractions, including a development that teases the official introduction of the next new Avengers member: Marvel’s Ghost Rider.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

See What Scott Eastwood Could Look Like As Wolverine In The MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a constantly growing place, and Phase Four has already been a doozy. But there are a number of beloved characters that fans are hoping to see make their entrance, especially the X-Men. And now we can see what actor Scott Eastwood might look like as Wolverine in the MCU.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy: James Gunn Confirms These Marvel Characters Can't Legally Appear

After The Walt Disney Company absorbed 20th Century Fox you might think that Marvel Studios would have free reign to do anything they want with the characters that have appeared in their decades worth of comics, except for Spider-Man which is still over at Sony. Sadly that is not that case as Guardians of the Galaxy writer/director James Gunn has confirmed at least two characters that he wants to put in the MCU but legally cannot. As he's said before many, many times, Gunn was asked on Twitter about the possibility of using the character Rom Spaceknight in one of his Guardians movies, sadly, despite the fact that he'd love to, he cant.
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

Marvel Announces ‘Eternals’ Disney Plus Premiere Date

After a solid run in theaters, Marvel’s Eternals is headed to streaming. The company announced today that their most recent blockbuster, based on the Jack Kirby comics, will be available to watch on Disney+ starting on Wednesday, January 12. In addition, Eternals will be one of the Marvel movies...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Has Marvel Studios Been Setting Up a Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans Team-Up Movie All Along?

While on the surface it appears stars Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson are done suiting up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there is speculation Marvel Studios may be secretly working on a project featuring the star-studded duo. Johansson and Evans portray Black Widow and Captain America, respectively, and both of their stories came to an end in Avengers: Endgame, with Natasha Romanoff sacrificing herself and Old Man Steve Rogers retiring and passing the Captain America mantle to Sam Wilson. One internet scooper has attempted to connect the dots from mid and post-credit scenes in this year's MCU slate, and theorizes how Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans can reunite once again in an MCU movie project.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Captain Marvel 2: Brie Larson Shares New Photos With Co Star, Tells Fans to Start Theorizing

The future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has some interesting stories planned for the future, weaving in existing characters with entirely new figures. Among them is The Marvels, the highly-anticipated sequel to Captain Marvel that will see Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) joining forces with new and familiar faces. Among them is a mystery character portrayed by Zawe Ashton, and while we'll probably still have to wait a while to find out who she's playing in The Marvels, Larson recently took to social media to provide a bit of a tease. Larson shared a trio of photos of herself and Ashton together, with Larson wearing a sweatshirt that proclaims she's a member of the "villain lovers club."
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Black Widow: The Wild Amount Of Money Marvel Reportedly Lost Due To Pirating

As 2021 saw studios trying to get moviegoers back to theaters, simultaneous streaming releases were also seen as an experiment worth undertaking. While the results seemed to vary wildly depending on what movie you’re talking about, it sounds like in the case of Marvel Studios’ Black Widow, that approach amounted to more heartache than triumph. With a wild amount of money lost due to pirating, the woes of this already beleaguered movie have just grown a little more in the long run.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

The Matrix Resurrections Star Keanu Reeves Confirms Recent Meeting with Kevin Feige

It's only a matter of time before Keanu joins the MCU. It's probably no longer a secret to some fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige have made efforts over the years to sign Keanu Reeves to a deal but his packed Hollywood schedule has prevented any chances of him ever joining the billion-dollar franchise. However, the stars are seemingly aligning as Keanu himself has recently expressed his interest in starring in a Marvel project, something that shouldn't come as a surprise given his previous stint in the DC universe.
MOVIES
Variety

I Hated ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’ But the Academy Should Absolutely Nominate It for Best Picture (Column)

Yes, I hated “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” It’s a movie that I’m a total annoying curmudgeonly naysayer about. So even though my antipathy isn’t the topic of this column, why hide it? Go ahead, throw tomatoes at me. But understand that I’m actually on your side. I hated the film for two reasons. The way the multiverse concept plays out is, in my opinion, a half-baked and unsatisfying mess. “No Way Home” has none of the head-spinning flair and three-dimensional-chess logic that was so hypnotic in “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” the bedazzling 2018 animated landmark that is one of the all-time...
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office Predictions for 2022: From the Surefire Hits (Superheroes!) to the Biggest Risks (Anything Else?)

At the start of 2020, Variety boldly predicted what the box office landscape that year was going to look like… before the world was upended by a pandemic. While several of those forecasts did ultimately bear out — the James Bond sequel “No Time to Die” and “F9” (when they eventually were released) were, indeed, sure things; “Dolittle” and “The New Mutants”  were, indeed, big bombs — it was, in hindsight, foolhardy to prognosticate potential box office performance for what turned out to be the most devastating period for theatrical exhibition in the history of cinema. So let’s do it again! Hollywood studios...
MOVIES
CNET

Movies coming in 2022 from Marvel, Netflix, DC and more

2022 is the year of sequels (again) 2022 is a big year at the box office, as pandemic-delayed sequels and blockbusters get crunched into theaters at last. We'll see not one but two Batmans, plus multiple multiverses as DC and Marvel unleash their latest flicks. Indiana Jones, Top Gun and Avatar also launch long-awaited sequels, but there are a few original movies in there, too.
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE MARVELS: It Looks Like The CAPTAIN MARVEL Sequel Will Feature Two Surprise MCU Actors - Possible SPOILERS

Captain Marvel 2 is shaping up to be a bigger movie than we ever expected, and while very little has been revealed about the plot, we do know The Marvels will unite Carol Danvers with Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau/Spectrum. Chances are it will be a cosmic adventure based on WandaVision's mid-credits scene, but it looks like the sequel will also include a couple of familiar faces.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlett Witch Returns in First Trailer for Doctor Strange Sequel

Marvel Studios has officially released the first teaser trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness online, though some of you may have already seen it after Spider-Man: No Way Home. The first look at the 2022 sequel offers plenty of first looks for the MCU sequel but a chief focal point of the trailer is something many Marvel fans cant get enough of, Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff aka the newly christened Scarlett Witch of the MCU. It was previously announced that Olsen would be part of the film but now we get to see her in action and speaking with Benedict Cumberbatch's Stephen Strange. See it for yourself above and below!
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Kevin Feige Talks Black Panther And Why Marvel Movies Always Struggle To Land Oscar Noms

For the last decade and change, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a behemoth force in the entertainment industry. And while new movies like Spider-Man: No Way Home break box office and Rotten Tomatoes records, they often fail to be recognized by major awards. Kevin Feige recently spoke about Black Panther, and why Marvel movies always struggle to land Oscar noms.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Star Zoe Saldana Reveals New Look at Her Return as Gamora

Zoe Saldana is ending 2021 with a new look at Gamora from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The star shared several selfies and pictures of herself on Instagram, featuring many of her upcoming projects like the third Guardians of the Galaxy film and Avatar 2 and 3. The Gamora Saldana portrays in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is slightly different than the one from the previous two movies. Vol. 3's Gamora comes from the past, thanks to time-travel hijinks in Avengers: Endgame. The original Gamora was sacrificed by Thanos to retrieve the Soul Stone in Avengers: Infinity War. Thanks to an up-close selfie, fans can see Zoe Saldana's new Gamora makeup.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Natalie Portman's Comic-Accurate Look as Mighty Thor Surfaces Online

The arrival of the Mighty Thor is upon us. Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were beyond thrilled when Natalie Portman made a surprising cameo in Avengers: Endgame, reprising her role as Jane Foster. Many believed it was all for the fan service as Portman stated in the past that she no longer had an interest in making a comeback to the MCU after Thor: The Dark World.
MOVIES

