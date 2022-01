A Richmond man has been refunded the $600 he was charged for an Uber ride where he became trapped with hundreds of others on an icy stretch of Interstate 95 in Virginia. Andrew Peters was returning from San Francisco and did not understand the severity of the situation when he took an Uber from Dulles International Airport on Monday and got stuck in the traffic disaster, WTOP-FM reported.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 10 HOURS AGO