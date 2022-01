AMD is apparently set to reveal the next generation of Ryzen processors based on the Zen 4 architecture at the upcoming CES 2022, which is set to happen right at the start of the year despite most companies backing out of a physical attendance. The information was confirmed by AMD CTO Mark Papermaster in an interview with Forbes (via Digital Trends), who said that “some” products will be at CES, but more will be revealed throughout the year.

