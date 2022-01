If you’re on the hunt for a new laptop, one of the best laptop deals you’ll find on the internet is over at Dell today. The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is currently marked down to only $250, a $135 savings from its regular price of $385. Free next-day delivery is also included with this purchase. This is the perfect laptop for students and people with light computing to do on the go, and is one of the best Dell laptop deals you’ll find.

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO