Applied DNA falls 7% despite conditional approval of COVID-19 test by New York agency

ElectroCore is a developer and marketer of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation devices for the treatment of pain. electroCore, Inc. (ECOR) is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine company pioneering the concept of stimulating the vagus nerve to improve patient outcomes in the treatment of multiple neurological conditions including pain and chronic conditions. The Company's first marketed product, gammaCore nVNS or non-invasive Vagus Nerve Stimulation ('VNS) is a reusable medical neuromodulation device for bioelectronic therapy - using electricity without the need of drugs, especially when ingestion, injection or embrocation is not an option. The Company has an extensive intellectual property ('IP) portfolio of over 200 patents and patent applications worldwide, covering critical areas of its technology, including proprietary signal, treatment methods, non-invasive delivery means, and central mechanisms of action ('MoA). The Company intends to maintain patent protection with continued developments in its IP with no obligations to third parties.

