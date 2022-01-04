Samsung may increase pricing for its SSD lineup in Q1 2022

The larger the capacity of the solid state drive, the bigger the price. Some of them can get insanely expensive when you start adding terabytes, but it's always nice when you can see the price drop down even just a little bit. Right now, you can get the Samsung 970 Evo Plus 2TB NVMe M.2 SSD on sale for just $206.99 at Newegg when you use the code 93XSG72. That's 10% off its $230 price, which is already a discounted price considering it was regularly selling for $290 as early as last September. While this doesn't quite beat what we saw on Black Friday (a drop to $200), it's only a few bucks off so still a solid deal. No one else has it for this low either, so Newegg is your way to save. This is a Shell Shocker deal, which means the coupon code is temporary.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO