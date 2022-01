We are turning our rivers and ocean into landfills. Landfills clogged with plastic pollution. Earlier this month, the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine rang the alarm bell in a new report Reckoning with the U.S. Role in Global Ocean Plastic Waste, which documented a massive amount of plastics entering the ocean. The report found that the US produced 42 million tons of plastic waste in 2016 alone — more than any other country. And as a stroll through any American store will prove, plastic production has been on the rise since the 1960s. A great deal of that pollution is beverage bottles from companies like Coke and Pepsi.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO