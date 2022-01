Activision Comes Under Fire From Members of Call of Duty eSports Scene. Two years ago, the Call of Duty eSports scene saw a serious change in its style. With the formation of the Call of Duty League, there were now twelve teams with four players each competing at the highest level. It can be compared to the NFL, MLB and NBA. The franchise system was critiqued back then and with poor support today, members of the community have criticized Activision for its handling of the League. Nadeshot, Clayster, Simp, Scump and other veterans are concerned for its future.

