A major study into levels of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) in cities around the world has found significant regional changes in the average level of the dangerous pollutants in the air over the past two decades, and revealed the problem caused around 1.8 million excess deaths in 2019 alone. The study examined PM2.5 concentrations and associated mortality trends in over 13,000 cities between 2000-2019 and found average PM2.5 concentrations were seven times higher than the World Health Organisation's limits.The authors of the study estimated that 61 in every 100,000 deaths in urban areas was attributable to PM2.5 in 2019.The study...

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO