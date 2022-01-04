ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Game Preview: Book, Suns visit BI, Pelicans

By Jeff Gallimore
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat: Phoenix Suns (28-8) @ New Orleans Pelicans (13-24) The Phoenix Suns’ 2022 got off to a roaring start on Sunday, as the club throttled the Charlotte Hornets, 133-99. The win was a welcome rebound from a disheartening New Year’s Eve loss to Boston, and the Suns will look to carry...

Related
Devin Booker (33) helps Suns overcome Pelicans

Devin Booker scored 33 points and Chris Paul had a double-double as the short-handed Phoenix Suns defeated the host New Orleans Pelicans 123-110 on Tuesday night. Paul had 11 points and 15 assists, Mikal Bridges scored 23, Cameron Johnson added 18, Bismack Biyombo had 16 and Jalen Smith had 12.
NBA
Pelicans seek first victory of 2022, welcome title-hopeful Suns

After ending 2021 having won five out of six, the New Orleans Pelicans have dropped two in a row to start the new year. The Pelicans lost on the road to the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks last Saturday before falling to Utah on Monday night at home in the Smoothie King Center.
NBA
NBA

Panzura postgame wrap: Suns 123, Pelicans 110

Behind its All-Star backcourt, Phoenix rode some of the NBA’s best late-game execution to a run to the 2021 NBA Finals, the Suns’ first trip to the title round in 28 years. On Tuesday, New Orleans got an up-close look at some of what makes the Suns a bona fide threat to get back there in 2022.
NBA
Fast start, steady finish lift Suns past Pelicans, 123-110

The Phoenix Suns entered Tuesday night’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans short-handed. It mattered little as the superior team still came out on the long end of the score Tuesday night. Devin Booker pumped in 33 points to pace the Suns in a 123-110 victory over the Pelicans...
NBA
Ayton, McGee, Crowder released from H/S protocols, will still miss Clippers game on TNT

The Phoenix Suns will get three of their most important rotation players back soon, but not in time for the Suns-Clippers game on Thursday night. All of starting center Deandre Ayton, backup center JaVale McGee and starting forward Jae Crowder have cleared COVID protocols, but will be given some time to get back into NBA game shape after suffering the effects of COVID, a respiratory virus.
NBA
Suns keep shining without full roster, prep for Pelicans

The Phoenix Suns have been short-handed because of NBA health and safety protocol, but that hasn't kept them from competing for the league's best record. Head coach Monty Williams, starters Deandre Ayton and Jae Crowder and backups JaVale McGee and Abdel Nader all were sidelined by COVID-19 protocol as the Suns routed the Hornets 133-99 on Sunday in Charlotte.
NBA
NBA

Behind the Numbers: Suns at Pelicans (1/4/22)

A look at three key numbers related to Tuesday’s game at the Smoothie King Center between Phoenix and New Orleans (7 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, 100.3 FM):. 16.5, 6.0, 2.0, 2.0: New Orleans rookie Herbert Jones’ averages over the past four games in scoring, rebounding, blocks and steals, respectively. The Alabama product has taken his performance to another level since Christmas, reaching double digits in point production for four consecutive games, the first time he’s done that in 2021-22. Jones also has an active streak of 15 games in which he’s blocked a shot, setting a New Orleans franchise record among rookies. Although Utah prevailed 115-104 over New Orleans last night, the Jazz starting backcourt of Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley had high praise for Jones, with Mitchell saying, “Herb Jones I think is going to be in this league for a long time. You’ve got to give him his props. He’s made it tough for me every night we played them. He doesn’t talk much or say much, but goes out there and competes. He comes to work and does his thing.” Mitchell tallied 29 points Monday, but had a 6/21 shooting night vs. New Orleans the night after Thanksgiving, while often being guarded by Jones.
NBA
Suns vs. Pelicans: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Phoenix Suns (29-8) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (25-25) at Smoothie King Center. Phoenix Suns 123, New Orleans Pelicans 110 (Final) Devin Booker after #Suns closed out 3-game road with win at #Pelicans to go 2-1 as they opened with a loss to #Celtics, but check out Chris Paul’s reaction. pic.twitter.com/sIiUVmxe6D – 1:28 AM.
NBA
thefocus.news

Who are Dirk Nowitzki's wife and children after Mavs legend's jersey retirement?

NBA

