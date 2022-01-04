Winter storm slams South and Northeast, impacting travel across the country

Effective: 2022-01-06 19:37:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-07 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northeast Mountains HEAVY SNOW AND FREEZING RAIN TODAY CONTINUING OVER MOST AREAS THROUGH THIS EVENING WITH THE THREAT OF HEAVY SNOW CONTINUING OVER THE MOUNTAINS THROUGH FRIDAY .Moderate to heavy snow will continue to impact the parts of the Inland Northwest through the day and into tonight. Snowfall rates around Wenatchee, Chelan, Omak, and into the East Slopes of the Cascades have been very heavy and on the order of 1 to 2 inches per hour. All Cascade Passes are closed at this time. Areas of freezing rain will be a concern across the Columbia Basin into the West Plains this afternoon and early evening. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 5 to 9 inches for the valleys and 6 to 12 inches for the mountains. * WHERE...Eastport, Sandpoint, Colville, Northport, Bonners Ferry, Orin-Rice Road, Athol, Newport, Flowery Trail Road, Chewelah, Deer Park, Springdale-Hunters Road, Kettle Falls, Schweitzer Mountain Road, and Priest River. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.

PEND OREILLE COUNTY, WA ・ 16 HOURS AGO