Environment

Winter storm slams South and Northeast, impacting travel across the country

TODAY.com
 2 days ago

A winter storm moving from the South up through the Northeast is...

www.today.com

Daily Mail

Heavy snow leads to 75-vehicle pile-up on Kentucky highway as more than 100 million Americans coast-to-coast are under weather alerts from multiple winter storm systems moving across the country

Dramatic video captured cars and semi-trucks strewn across a highway in eastern Kentucky after a heavy snowstorm led to a 75-car pile-up on the icy and slick road. Images shared on Twitter showed cars T-boned and partially buried in the snow along Interstate 64 between Winchester and Mount Sterling.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Storm#Tsa#Extreme Weather#Nbc#Today Jan
whopam.com

Winter Storm Warning Thursday, significant travel impacts likely

A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect until 7 p.m. Thursday for Christian, Todd, Trigg, Montgomery and all surrounding Kentucky and Tennessee counties as predicted snowfall amounts have increased. Public schools in Christian, Todd, Trigg and every other area county are closed to in-person instruction, in addition to UHA,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
fox4news.com

Winter storm takes aim at Mid-South, East Coast: Timeline of expected snow

Another winter storm is set to bring heavy snow and ice to parts of the Mid-South and Northeast U.S. beginning Thursday and into Friday, just days after a previous storm dumped snow and even stranded many along a portion of Interstate 95 in Virginia. Forecasters with the National Weather Service...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northeast Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 19:37:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-07 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northeast Mountains HEAVY SNOW AND FREEZING RAIN TODAY CONTINUING OVER MOST AREAS THROUGH THIS EVENING WITH THE THREAT OF HEAVY SNOW CONTINUING OVER THE MOUNTAINS THROUGH FRIDAY .Moderate to heavy snow will continue to impact the parts of the Inland Northwest through the day and into tonight. Snowfall rates around Wenatchee, Chelan, Omak, and into the East Slopes of the Cascades have been very heavy and on the order of 1 to 2 inches per hour. All Cascade Passes are closed at this time. Areas of freezing rain will be a concern across the Columbia Basin into the West Plains this afternoon and early evening. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 5 to 9 inches for the valleys and 6 to 12 inches for the mountains. * WHERE...Eastport, Sandpoint, Colville, Northport, Bonners Ferry, Orin-Rice Road, Athol, Newport, Flowery Trail Road, Chewelah, Deer Park, Springdale-Hunters Road, Kettle Falls, Schweitzer Mountain Road, and Priest River. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.
PEND OREILLE COUNTY, WA
