Cher stars in new M·A·C campaign “Challenge Accepted”

By Syndicated Content
go955.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCher has teamed with a brand that’s almost as iconic as she is — M·A·C cosmetics — for its new campaign, “Challenge Accepted.” It invites users to put their makeup to the test, showing how it goes “above and beyond the call of beauty” — and then share the results by...

Comments

HollywoodLife

Cher, 75, Looks Flawless Next To Rapper Saweetie In Glamorous New MAC Campaign Photos

Cher and rapper Saweetie have a new collaboration for MAC Cosmetics and are looking fabulous as always!. Cher and Saweetie have a new collaboration! The duo joined together with MAC Cosmetics campaign, in photos you can see here, as the beauty brand showcased on their Instagram account in recent photos. For the campaign, Cher, 75, is looking just like her ’70s disco self with her fabulous, straight long black hair and serious blue and silver sparkling eye makeup. Saweetie, 28, looked just as disco-ready for her look, sporting icy blonde locks up in a high half-up, half-down hair do and paired the look with fabulous long lashes, red lips, and a stunning sparkling silver fringe top, choker, and matching skirt.
BEAUTY & FASHION
wmagazine.com

Cher and Saweetie Are the Perfect Odd Couple in Their MAC Campaign

In an odd couple no one saw coming, Saweetie and Cher have united as the stars of MAC Cosmetics’s latest campaign. “I was always Cher but didn’t have the luxury of make-up at four,” the 75-year-old icon wrote on Instagram, noting that she’s joined the 25-year-old as brand ambassador of the beauty giant. “Now I have MAC 🥳💄💅💃💋.” Naturally, she also posted several singular tweets about the coming together with the rapper (whom she’s either mistaken the name of or given a nickname). “Saweet Is so cool,” Cher wrote. “When We Filmed We Were Nonstop Talking,But What Mesmerized Me,Besides Her Beauty, Acting,& Style [were] HER FINGERNAILS.”
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Saweetie Links With Cher For MAC Cosmetics Partnership: "Me & My New Bestie"

They teased some sort of collaboration last year, and while fans expected it to be music-centered, Saweetie and Cher have finally revealed their big secret. While at the BET Awards, Saweetie revealed, "Me and Cher are working on a really big campaign. I can't share too much because of contracts." At the time, the newly-bald rapper also shared that meeting the Pop icon derailed plans for the release of Pretty B*tch Music.
BEAUTY & FASHION
energy941.com

Cher and Saweetie Team Up for M.A.C’s New Campaign

Saweetie and Cher have teamed with MAC Cosmetics for their Challenge Accepted campaign. Beginning today (Jan 4) MAC is asking consumers to put their products to the test against sweat, heat, cold temps, bad weather. The makeup line promises that their high pigmented, quality, transfer-resistant and waterproof formula will pass...
MAKEUP
thatgrapejuice.net

Saweetie & Cher STUN in New MAC Cosmetics Commercial

Unlikely pairings often make the best pairings. Case in point Saweetie and Cher, who have been unveiled as the new faces of MAC Cosmetics. The femcee, 28, and the 75-year-old Pop legend team up for a fierce new commercial for the make-up giant and also pose it up in a number of striking still promotional shots.
MAKEUP
Advertising Age

MAC enlists Cher and Saweetie for makeup social media challenges

MAC Cosmetics is teaming with a host of talent and influencers, including Cher and rapper Saweetie, for its first brand campaign in over three years that embraces social media challenges. The effort is titled “Challenge Accepted” and puts MAC products to various tests in order to prove their attributes, like...
MUSIC
