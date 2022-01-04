ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Royals cancel 2022 FanFest amid growing COVID-19 concerns

By KMBC 9 News Staff
KMBC.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals announced via their website that they would be cancelling their 2022 FanFest for thesecond straight year. The baseball team once again cited the COVID-19 pandemic as the primary reason for the permanent postponement. The omicron variant of...

www.kmbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

GRAMMY Awards Postponed Due To COVID-19 Surge

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The GRAMMY Awards will not take place as originally scheduled due to the ongoing COVID-19 surge. The 64th annual edition of the event had been set for Jan. 31 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The Recording Academy and CBS released the following joint statement: “After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards Show. The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority. Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on Jan. 31 simply contains too many risks. We look forward to celebrating Music’s Biggest Night on a future date, which will be announced soon.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
KMBC.com

KCMO Mayor: Wife and baby also have COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucasannounced last week that nearly two years into the pandemic, he has tested positive for COVID-19. In another blow, Lucas confirmed Sunday that his wife and baby have tested positive for coronavirus as well. "Throughout the pandemic, I have been...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Overland Park company offers free COVID-19 PCR tests Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Overland Park-based,MyHomeLabs, is offering free PCR tests on Tuesday. It will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 15112 Glenwood St. in Overland Park, Kansas. MyHomeLabs said it is doing this in an effort to help families return to school safely. The company...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Fanfest#The Kansas City Royals#Omicron#Royals Fan Fest
NWI.com

St. Louis TV reporter gets racist message for being 'very Asian'

What started as a standard New Year's Day feature about food traditions has evolved into a national discussion about race and ethnicity — and being "very Asian." On Jan. 1, KSDK (Channel 5) reporter Michelle Li, who is of Korean descent and reared in Missouri, shared how some traditionally American foods for New Year’s symbolize good luck.
ENTERTAINMENT
KMBC.com

Mix of winter weather moves into the Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City area is seeing a mix of weather as a winter storm system moves in on New Year's Day. One round has moved through early Saturday with the Northland getting some snow while the immediate metro received a fine mist and sleet. KMBC...
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Royals Cancel 2022 FanFest, Fault COVID-19 Pandemic

The Kansas City Royals' annual FanFest has been canceled, according to the team's official website. The last FanFest took place in January 2020, months before the initial COVID-19 outbreak in the United States. "At present we do not plan to hold the 2022 Royals Fan Fest originally scheduled to take...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy