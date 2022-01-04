Royals cancel 2022 FanFest amid growing COVID-19 concerns

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The GRAMMY Awards will not take place as originally scheduled due to the ongoing COVID-19 surge. The 64th annual edition of the event had been set for Jan. 31 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The Recording Academy and CBS released the following joint statement: “After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards Show. The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority. Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on Jan. 31 simply contains too many risks. We look forward to celebrating Music’s Biggest Night on a future date, which will be announced soon.”

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO