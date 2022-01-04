ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After 90 years on top, GM is no longer the No. 1 automaker in America

Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) - Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp outsold General Motors Co in the United States in 2021, marking the...

24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Car That Dealers Overcharge for the Most

Car demand in the United States is at extraordinary levels. Unfortunately, car supply is extremely low. A primary reason the appetite for new cars is so high is the pent-up demand from the COVID-19 pandemic, when many people could not go to dealers at all.  People who wanted to buy 2021 models found themselves out […]
BUYING CARS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Toyota to be crowned top automaker in USA

Toyota is about to become the leading automaker in the U.S. for the first time, based upon the number of vehicles sold, overtaking General Motors. This shift is another sign that U.S. automakers have lost their dominance in their home market. GM's sales trailed Toyota's in the first nine months...
BUSINESS
State
Washington State
moneyandmarkets.com

Toyota Ousts GM As America’s #1 Car Dealer

After spending almost a decade at the top, General Motors has relinquished the throne to Japanese-based Toyota as COVID and supply chain issues challenge all. Have you ever read a headline that carries so much weight that it feels like you’re getting punched in the chest?. While it’s a...
ECONOMY
Jalopnik

The Awful Car Market Forced Nine People To Buy Impalas Last Quarter

Welcome to 2022. With every new year comes the annual onslaught of car companies touting their sales figures. But this year, sales of Chevrolet Impalas hit a figure that General Motors might not want to shout about. Car sales are a funny thing to browse through. Mostly, they’re just a...
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

Toyota Unseats GM as Top U.S. Automaker for First Time

For the first time in 90 years, General Motors has officially been dethroned as the top car seller in the U.S. after Toyota sold 2.3 million vehicles last year. Paulina Likos, an investing reporter at U.S News & World Report, said that the Japanese auto giant's 2021 success is linked to its large stockpile of semiconductor chips that allowed it to continue producing vehicles while others lagged behind. Likos noted that both GM and Toyota noted that this is unlikely to be a long-term trend and pointed to both automakers' push to become EV leaders. "I think what's great in this EV market is that there are so many different competitors, and certainly both GM and Toyota are trying to be leaders in this space," she said.
BUSINESS
featureweekly.com

In 2021, Toyota will overtake GM as America’s best-selling automaker

Toyota Motor Corporation has overtaken General Motors as America’s best-selling automaker in 2021, marking the first time since 1931 that the Detroit automaker has not been the best-selling automaker in the United States. It’s also the first time in American history that a non-domestic automaker has topped the rankings....
DETROIT, MI
Truth About Cars

Sales Stats: America’s Automakers Weather a Stormy 2021

To say that headline is an understatement is akin to saying Vesuvius barely covered Pompeii. The last calendar year saw plenty of struggles for those trying to move metal, many of which resulted in empty dealer lots bereft of product to actually sell. A colleague in the industry told this author he had an up who strolled into his showroom loudly declaring “I’m looking for a ’22 Suburban,” to which my friend replied “Me too, buddy.”
ECONOMY
Journal Gazette and Times Courier

Watch now: Toyota is now top-selling automaker in the US

Japanese automaker Toyota is now the top-selling automaker in the US, having outsold General Motors in 2021. This is the first time in nearly a century that GM did not lead the US in auto sales. Toyota sold 2.33 million vehicles in the US in 2021, while GM sold 2.21 million. Toyota SVP Jack Hollis said that the company is “grateful” for its customers, but "being No. 1 is never a focus or priority". GM said it is expecting to see growth in 2022 with the launch of several new vehicles, including EVs and redesigned pickups. GM had been the top-selling automaker in the US every year since 1931.
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

Toyota dethrones GM as U.S. sales leader after nearly a century on top

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp outsold General Motors Co in the United States in 2021, marking the first time the Detroit automaker has not led U.S. auto sales for a full year since 1931. Toyota sold 2.332 million vehicles in the United States in 2021, compared with 2.218...
BUSINESS
arcamax.com

Toyota tops GM in US sales for first time ever -- but there's a catch

In a historic turn, Toyota Motor North America has taken the U.S. sales crown from General Motors for 2021 after the shortage of semiconductor chips severely hampered GM's ability to build enough new vehicles to meet demand. On Tuesday, GM and Toyota both reported fourth-quarter and full-year new car sales...
ECONOMY
Motor1.com

GM Loses Best-Seller Title To Toyota After 90-Year Reign

The delivery numbers for 2021 are in, and Toyota is the largest automaker in the United States for the first time ever. This is the first time in 90 years for General Motors not to wear the crown as the volume leader in the country. Toyota moved 2,332,262 vehicles in...
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Toyota Smashes GM’s 90-Year Streak As Top US Car Seller

Japanese automaker Toyota overtook General Motors in 2021 as the top car seller in the U.S., breaking the American manufacturer’s 90-year streak, Reuters reported. Toyota sold 2.332 million vehicles, while GM sold 2.218 million, automakers said Tuesday, Reuters reported. GM’s dethroning marks the first time the Detroit company did not secure the most sales since it overtook Ford in 1931.
BUSINESS

