ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage County, OH

Linda Carlisle, who donated thousands of socks to those in need in Portage, has died

By Staff Report
Record-Courier
Record-Courier
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=179hOr_0dcRuwHt00

Linda Carlisle, whose Sock It To Me group has donated thousands of pairs of socks to those in need in Portage County over the past several years, has died.

In a 2020 interview, the Kent resident told the Record-Courier that a photo on social media changed her life and prompted her to create the organization that collects and distributes socks to the needy.

“What prompted me is when I saw a photo on Facebook of kids wearing socks with holes in them," she said. "Socks are the most needed and least donated clothing item.”

Over the years, she worked with numerous volunteers and dozens of Portage County organizations, businesses and schools to hold sock drives throughout the county and to distribute the items she collected, which weren't limited to socks. She also collected and distributed personal hygiene items, toiletries and hats.

Her niece, Monica Lewis, posted on social media on Monday that her aunt had died earlier in the day.

"Many of you know the impact my Aunt Linda Carlisle had on the Portage County community with the Sock It To Me program she initiated. Linda was very dedicated to helping others in need. She was very passionate about helping with the Battered Womens Shelter and Homeless population," she wrote.

"I am very sad to say that Linda passed away earlier today and will be very much missed by her family and all of those who’s lives she impacted without them even knowing.

"I am hoping that we will be able to continue to carry on her legacy with Sock It To Me and have reached out to her son to see how we can make that happen.

"Please pray for peace for her family and if you are able to donate a pair of warm socks to any of the homeless shelters, I know it would put a heavenly smile on her face."

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Powerball tickets sold in Wisconsin, California split $632M

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Powerball tickets sold in Wisconsin and California were winners of the latest jackpot and will split $632 million, officials said. The Wisconsin Lottery said Thursday the winning ticket in its state was sold at a Citgo convenience store on Packerland Drive in the Green Bay suburb of Ashwaubenon. Jackson Pointe Citgo will receive $100,000 for selling the ticket. The winner has not yet come forward, according to Wisconsin Lottery Director Cindy Polzin.
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox News

Philadelphia fire: Family releases photos, mourns eight children and four adults who were killed

A three-story duplex in Philadelphia caught fire on Wednesday morning, leaving eight children and four adults dead in the city's deadliest fire in more than a century. Philadelphia officials have not identified the victims, but family members told FOX 29 Philadelphia that they ranged in age from 1-year-old to 33-years-old. Two of the victims were sisters who were also both mothers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Society
City
Carlisle, OH
County
Portage County, OH
City
Kent, OH
Portage County, OH
Society
City
Portage, OH
Kent, OH
Society
CBS News

Reward increased for missing 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery

The reward for missing New Hampshire 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery has increased to $60,000, Manchester, New Hampshire police said Thursday. The child was last seen in 2019 but was only reported missing in the last week of 2021, which has sparked a frantic search by police and local officials. The reward...
MANCHESTER, NH
CBS News

CDC recommends COVID-19 vaccine boosters down to age 12

Millions of Americans between the ages of 12 and 15 can now get a booster shot of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, after the CDC formally adopted new recommendations backed by a majority of the agency's outside vaccine advisers. The CDC now says that Americans as young as 12 who received Pfizer's...
KIDS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monica Lewis
The Hill

Biden takes on Trump in fiery address on Jan. 6

President Biden on Thursday forcefully rebuked former President Trump in an address marking the anniversary of the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, accusing the former president of spreading a “web of lies” that laid the groundwork for the attack by a mob of Trump supporters one year ago.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Record-Courier

Record-Courier

708
Followers
315
Post
76K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Kent, OH from Kent Ravenna Record-Courier.

 http://record-courier.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy