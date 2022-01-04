Who is J $tash, the Florida rapper found dead after allegedly killing a woman?

Florida rapper J $tash allegedly shot and killed a woman in front of her three children on New Year’s Day, before turning the gun on himself. Prior to his death, J $tash released several projects, most notably his 2016 debut Hood Rich.

Reportedly, the murder-suicide took place early Saturday morning (Jan. 1) at a residence in Temple City, California. According to PEOPLE , authorities at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to reports of domestic violence at approximately 7:14AM.

Two bodies were found at the scene, 27-year-old Jeanette Gallegos and 28-year-old J $tash, whose legal name is Justin Joseph . Both were pronounced dead and a firearm was recovered. Reportedly, Gallegos and Joseph were dating for about a year before the tragic incident.

"The female victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds, while the male victim sustained an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” according to the Sheriff's department.

Gallegos’ children, boys who range in ages 5 to 11, were unharmed and removed from the residence when deputies arrived. The Associated Press reports that one of the children called their grandmother, who then told them to call 911. A police investigation is ongoing at this time.

J $tash was signed to Rich The Kid ’s label Rich Forever Music in 2016 where he released his debut. He would go on to release albums No More Distractions and Relax With Me on his own label, Relax Rekords . $tash spent time in both Florida and New York City during his career.

