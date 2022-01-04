ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Arrest made in fatal New Year's weekend Wichita stabbing

An arrest has been made in the fatal stabbing of a man over the New Year's weekend in Wichita. Police say 27-year-old Bryce Marc Johnston, of Bel Aire, was booked early Monday into the Sedgwick County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder in the Sunday killing of 44-year-old Jayson Stalkup of Wichita. Investigators say officers were called around 5 p.m. Sunday to an apartment complex in north Wichita where they found Stalkup in the parking lot. Police say he had been stabbed repeatedly and died at the scene. Investigators believe Johnston and Stalkup knew each other and were involved in an altercation before the stabbing.

