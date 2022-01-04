Ride share driver carjacked on Frenchman St. says NOPD

A group of juveniles hailed a ride share driver for a ride, then assault the driver and stole his car.

It happened about 8:06 p.m. on Monday in the 2200 block of Frenchmen Street.

According to New Orleans police, the 32-year-old ride-share driver picked up a group of two juvenile females and three juvenile males.

The group got into the car and after a few moments, they asked the driver to pull over. Police say when the driver did pull over, one of the suspects struck the victim in the head with a gun, ordered the driver out, and then drove off in the victim’s car.

Police did not give further details on the suspects. The investigation is ongoing.