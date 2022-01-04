Here are the top Evansville-area athletes for week of January 3-8

This winter, the Courier & Press is highlighting the top high school performances each night. This will include all IHSAA sports. Those on the gridiron will still have the weekly Player of the Week award.

Here are the top performances for the week of January 3-8. The story will be updated through Saturday.

Monday, January 3

Amiyah Buchanan, North: The junior had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Huskies in a 52-48 victory against Mater Dei.

Chloe Cardinal, Vincennes Lincoln: The senior had a team-high 16 points for the Alices in a 54-45 win over Linton-Stockton.

Kaylee Martin, North: The senior came up big in the fourth quarter with a trio of threes in a comeback win over Mater Dei. Martin finished with 12 points.

Tuesday, January 4

Weston Aigner, Castle: The junior guard scored a team-high 18 points for the Knights in a 61-43 road win at Boonville.

Anna Bunnell, North: The sophomore broke her own six-dive school record with a score of 207.55 against Vincennes Lincoln and Castle.

Kaden Hurless, Gibson Southern: The senior swished the game-winning free throws with 4.5 seconds to play and scored a team-best 15 points in a 58-56 win at Mater Dei.

Carter Mundy, Jasper: The junior notched a game-high 21 points and six rebounds in an important 48-37 SIAC victory on the road at Reitz.

Tyler Myers, Day School: The junior broke his own single-game scoring record for the Eagles with 50 points in a 90-54 victory over Carmi (Ill.).

Amber Tretter, Forest Park: The junior notched another double-double, 20 points and 12 rebounds, in a 47-37 win against county rival Northeast Dubois.

Wednesday, January 5

Sophie Johnson, Memorial: The sophomore guard had 14 points and six boards for the Tigers in a 61-23 win over Central.

Kate Wenger, Mater Dei: The junior forward led the Wildcats with 17 points in a 68-32 road win at Harrison.

