ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Here are the top Evansville-area athletes for week of January 3-8

By Kyle Sokeland and Hendrix Magley, Evansville Courier & Press
The Courier & Press
The Courier & Press
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D0OVe_0dcRuqzX00

This winter, the Courier & Press is highlighting the top high school performances each night. This will include all IHSAA sports. Those on the gridiron will still have the weekly Player of the Week award.

Here are the top performances for the week of January 3-8. The story will be updated through Saturday.

Got an athlete in mind from our coverage area? Send nominees, with stats, to Kyle Sokeland and Hendrix Magley by email (ksokeland@gannett.com and hmagley@gannett.com) or on Twitter, @kylesokeland and @TweetsofHendrix.

Monday, January 3

Amiyah Buchanan, North: The junior had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Huskies in a 52-48 victory against Mater Dei.

Chloe Cardinal, Vincennes Lincoln: The senior had a team-high 16 points for the Alices in a 54-45 win over Linton-Stockton.

Kaylee Martin, North: The senior came up big in the fourth quarter with a trio of threes in a comeback win over Mater Dei. Martin finished with 12 points.

Tuesday, January 4

Weston Aigner, Castle: The junior guard scored a team-high 18 points for the Knights in a 61-43 road win at Boonville.

Anna Bunnell, North: The sophomore broke her own six-dive school record with a score of 207.55 against Vincennes Lincoln and Castle.

Kaden Hurless, Gibson Southern: The senior swished the game-winning free throws with 4.5 seconds to play and scored a team-best 15 points in a 58-56 win at Mater Dei.

Carter Mundy, Jasper: The junior notched a game-high 21 points and six rebounds in an important 48-37 SIAC victory on the road at Reitz.

Tyler Myers, Day School: The junior broke his own single-game scoring record for the Eagles with 50 points in a 90-54 victory over Carmi (Ill.).

Amber Tretter, Forest Park: The junior notched another double-double, 20 points and 12 rebounds, in a 47-37 win against county rival Northeast Dubois.

Wednesday, January 5

Sophie Johnson, Memorial: The sophomore guard had 14 points and six boards for the Tigers in a 61-23 win over Central.

Kate Wenger, Mater Dei: The junior forward led the Wildcats with 17 points in a 68-32 road win at Harrison.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Here are the top Evansville-area athletes for week of January 3-8

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Powerball tickets sold in Wisconsin, California split $632M

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Powerball tickets sold in Wisconsin and California were winners of the latest jackpot and will split $632 million, officials said. The Wisconsin Lottery said Thursday the winning ticket in its state was sold at a Citgo convenience store on Packerland Drive in the Green Bay suburb of Ashwaubenon. Jackson Pointe Citgo will receive $100,000 for selling the ticket. The winner has not yet come forward, according to Wisconsin Lottery Director Cindy Polzin.
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox News

Philadelphia fire: Family releases photos, mourns eight children and four adults who were killed

A three-story duplex in Philadelphia caught fire on Wednesday morning, leaving eight children and four adults dead in the city's deadliest fire in more than a century. Philadelphia officials have not identified the victims, but family members told FOX 29 Philadelphia that they ranged in age from 1-year-old to 33-years-old. Two of the victims were sisters who were also both mothers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Evansville, IN
Education
City
Evansville, IN
Local
Indiana Education
City
Boonville, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
CBS News

Reward increased for missing 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery

The reward for missing New Hampshire 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery has increased to $60,000, Manchester, New Hampshire police said Thursday. The child was last seen in 2019 but was only reported missing in the last week of 2021, which has sparked a frantic search by police and local officials. The reward...
MANCHESTER, NH
CBS News

CDC recommends COVID-19 vaccine boosters down to age 12

Millions of Americans between the ages of 12 and 15 can now get a booster shot of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, after the CDC formally adopted new recommendations backed by a majority of the agency's outside vaccine advisers. The CDC now says that Americans as young as 12 who received Pfizer's...
KIDS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Myers
The Hill

Biden takes on Trump in fiery address on Jan. 6

President Biden on Thursday forcefully rebuked former President Trump in an address marking the anniversary of the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, accusing the former president of spreading a “web of lies” that laid the groundwork for the attack by a mob of Trump supporters one year ago.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Courier & Press

The Courier & Press

332
Followers
282
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Evansville, Ind., and the tri-state area from the Courier & Press.

 http://courierpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy