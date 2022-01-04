ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fowler Junior and Senior High School Kindness Wall inspires students

By Jordan Medina
LaJunta Tribune Democrat
LaJunta Tribune Democrat
 2 days ago
Fowler Junior and Senior High School students may notice a new feature on their school website; a virtual kindness wall that aims to spread positivity, kindness and love throughout the school and local community. In times of uncertainty, these messages are an excellent way to spread positivity and hope.

Students can anonymously send in messages through the submission box, and once approved, they will appear on an external site for the whole community to view. Messages so far include thank you notes to teachers for their support, positive affirmations, and inspirational quotes.

To view the existing gallery, and to submit your own message, please visit youuplift.com/fowler-schools-kindness-wall/.

LaJunta Tribune Democrat

LaJunta Tribune Democrat

