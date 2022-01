TOLEDO, Ohio — Before you give up on that new year’s resolution to save more money with inflation, financial advisers say while it is difficult, it can be done. “Saving is really difficult but the best thing you can do is live below your means and try to have that for savings, it will continue to help you later on in life," said Steve Hafner, managing partner with True Alpha Wealth Management.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO