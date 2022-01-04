ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

The History Of Bantu Knots Is Important To Know

By Aimee Simeon
Byrdie
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Crowned, our new series all about the history of Black hair. Hosted by senior social media editor Star Donaldson, Crowned explores the history and traditions that have shaped the Black experience and the hairstyles born out of them. In our newest episode, we examine the history of Bantu knots....

www.byrdie.com

Comments / 0

Related
latest-hairstyles.com

26 Youthful & Stylish Short Haircuts for Women in Their 70s

Trendy short haircuts for women over 70 vary from ear-length to chin-grazing chops. These are versatile to flatter any face shape and most facial features. Are you okay with not being able to put your hair back in a ponytail? If so, short hair is what stylist Sarah Mitchell of Toronto suggests. “The biggest benefit of short-length cuts is the low day-to-day maintenance. They’re very easy to style!”
HAIR CARE
Cosmopolitan

21 Best Haircuts and Hairstyles for Thin Hair to Try ASAP

Thin hair and fine hair are terms often used interchangeably (I'm guilty of it, too), but let's get something straight—they're not the same thing. “When referring to fine hair, what you’re really talking about is the texture and density of each individual shaft of hair,” explains hairstylist Adam Federico. In other words, it’s possible to have fine hair—but a lot of it. Thin hair, on the other hand, usually refers to the amount of hair that you have on your head. “It doesn’t denote texture, but it does refer to volume,” adds Federico. That said, you can have both thin hair and fine hair (hi, it me), and there's a lot of overlap as far as styling wants and needs, so don't feel like you have to click out of this article if you've got fine hair.
HAIR CARE
Press Democrat

Why do women sprout chin hairs as they age?

Q: Why do women sprout chin hairs as they age — and what’s the best way to remove them so they don’t grow back darker and thicker?. A: If you’re a woman who is growing new chin hairs, the first thing you should know is that most of the time, “this is perfectly normal,” said Dr. Joel L. Cohen, a dermatologist and director of AboutSkin Dermatology and DermSurgery in Denver.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

This Week, the Best Dressed Stars Embraced Fantastical Futurism

Conventional wisdom says your fashion can either look to the future or reference the past, but this week, celebrities chose to do both. Whether pulling out the next generation of designer fare—just take the scintillating crimson two piece from Jamaican-Caymanian designer Jawara Alleyne's Oracle series that Anok Yai wore to preview The Matrix—or embracing the classics—like Penelope Cruz showcasing the timelessness of Chanel tweed on The Tonight Show—stars created a week filled with dramatic pieces and unexpected moments.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Khloe Kardashian
Person
Rihanna
Person
Adele
Footwear News

Tiffany Trump Goes Icy in Pale Blue Puffer Coat and Combat Boots with Marla Maples

Tiffany Trump brought an edge to ski style while celebrating the holidays with her mother, Marla Maples. For the occasion, Trump wore black leggings with a black top, layered beneath a pale blue puffer jacket. Her outerwear included a furry hood, as well as a zipped front pocket. The Georgetown University graduate’s look featured no accessories, apart from her diamond engagement ring. Maples took a similar style route, pairing slim black jeans with a metallic puffer jacket that featured a shearling lined hood. Her outfit also included black pointed-toe boots with silver toe accents. View this post on Instagram A post shared...
BEAUTY & FASHION
sixtyandme.com

What Are the Best Short Hairstyles for Older Women? (Video)

Denise McAdam is an expert on hairstyles for older women. Whether your hair is short or long, thick or thin, she knows exactly what to do to make you look your best. For 40 years, Denise has worked with women from all walks of life. She has worked her magic on celebrities, royalty, models, and the rest of us. Through it all, she has learned the secrets of what it takes to deliver the best haircuts and hairstyles for women of any age.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

Is It Possible to Reverse Thinning Hair? We Asked a Dermatologist

Many women and female-identifying people suffer from hair loss and thinning. It can be difficult to talk about as its emotional, psychological and physical effects can be long lasting and overwhelming. Many people wonder if thinning hair can be reversed or prevented, and where to start in their daily haircare routines. For this and other answers to common hair loss and thinning questions, SheFinds reached out to dermatologist Dr. Cynthia Bailey, founder of Dr. Bailey Skin Care.
HAIR CARE
TODAY.com

13 best hair oils to make your hair feel softer and healthier

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Breakage#Natural Hair#Hair Texture#Dutch#South Africans#Zulu
In Style

My Hair Has Never Looked Fuller Thanks to This $9 Styling Cream

When it comes to my hair, I have one rule: all glam, all the time. Truth be told, I have longed for thick, voluminous hair for as long as I can remember. You see, I grew up in Texas, where the beauty parlor mantra was always 'The higher the hair, the closer to God.' Cute and quippy as it is, this Southern sentiment still rings true for me today and likely explains why big, bombshell hair scores points in my beauty book.
HAIR CARE
whowhatwear

15 Easy, Adorable Hairstyles You Can Do With a Hair Clip

Hair clips have been on the rise for a while now, but the trend has recently reached a fever pitch. Thanks to celebs like Bella Hadid and Megan Thee Stallion wearing hair accessories, I’m now wishing I held on to my Y2K-era butterfly clips and claw clips from Limited Too. (Gone, but never forgotten.) The good news is that tons of brands you love are re-creating the magic with utilitarian and super-stylish hair clips of all styles that work for all hair types and lengths.
HAIR CARE
Real Simple

Experts Predict the Top 11 Hair Trends for 2022

A new year beckons new changes. For you, that could mean organizing your closet, scheduling your big travel plans post-COVID (hey, we can dream), or better yet, switching things up with a brand new hair color. If you've already experimented with winter hairstyles and haircuts and want to do something a little more momentous, you've come to the right place.
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Hair Care
goodmorningamerica.com

Best 2022 fashion trends to watch: Pearls, fringe and lots of fun

As we enter 2022, many popular fashion styles are coming along for the ride. From pearl-embellished tops that can add the perfect pop to any ensemble, to modernized check print patterns, there are several standout trends to keep on your radar. Style expert Melissa Garcia walked "GMA" through her fashion...
APPAREL
FASHION Magazine |

Texture Talk: The DreamGirls Sisters’ Top Natural Hair Growth Tips

Welcome to Texture Talk, a column that celebrates and deep dives into the dynamic world of curly hair, from crowns of curls that are free flowing to strands that are tucked away in a protective style. For Los Angeles natives Tonya Thompson and Sharie Wilson, what started as a passion...
HAIR CARE
Vogue

The 7 Most Exciting Hair Trends For 2022

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. New year, new you. That’s how the saying goes, isn’t it? One way to refresh your look – and how you feel –...
HAIR CARE
Byrdie

Yasmin Sewell's Beauty Routine Features Fancy Fragrances For Every Mood

Your perfume isn’t just how you smell—it’s how you feel when you get dressed in the morning, for a night out, for a boardroom meeting. It's just as much of an accessory to how you present yourself to the world as your clothing (and let's not forget its close ties to memory and emotion). With that in mind, we’ve launched Fragrance Wardrobe, a scent series that highlights the rotating perfume “wardrobes” of our favorite tastemakers through key points in their life. Get to know them better via the scents they choose to wear.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Venus Williams Models Sleek Leather Pants and Pointed-Toe Boots on Instagram

Venus Williams layered leather looks in her latest post. The tennis legend and FN’s May cover star posted to her Instagram page on Tuesday in a chic look. She paired black high-waisted leather pants with a white spaghetti strap tank top that popped against the edgy black pants in her photo. Her pants, courtesy of Givenchy, featured a bootcut leg opening with stitching along the calf. Williams added a thick black wristwatch to her look and carried a black leather Lanvin purse to round out the outfit. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Venus Williams (@venuswilliams) When it came...
BEAUTY & FASHION
27 First News

Best pink nail polish

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Pink is a fun, versatile color that makes nails look lively and eye-catching. Apply light, pastel varieties for special occasions, or lean into bright ones for evening and summer looks. Pink looks great on most skin tones and is forgiving in its application.
SKIN CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy