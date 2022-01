A former bar & grill space in Carrollton is looking to gain new life. The owner of the former Rocky’s Bar & Grill Lounge at 120 Columbia Drive has applied for rezoning with the City of Carrollton from M-1 to C-2. The restaurant was previously allowed to be in the zoning district as a preexisting nonconforming use. But since it closed over six months ago, that terminated the clause which required a rezoning application to be submitted. The owner stated in his application that the general plan is to reopen as a restaurant, but no further details were provided. The official vote on the zoning will take place at the next City Council meeting on January 3.

CARROLLTON, GA ・ 10 DAYS AGO